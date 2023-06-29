Terry Francona back with Guardians, but persuaded to sit out third straight game

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale planned to handle on-the-field duties after leading Cleveland to wins in the first two games.

With temperatures soaring into the triple digits for the finale of a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals, a 4-3 loss in 10 innings, Guardians general manager Mike Chernoff convinced the 64-year-old Francona to sit out his third straight game.

Terry Francona was back inside the visitor’s office at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, two days after the Cleveland Guardians manager was briefly hospitalized, with one big caveat: That’s where he intended to stay for the first pitch.

“I think with the weather we’re going to have it was best for him to sit this one out,” Chernoff said, adding that he was thinking of asking Francona to take some time in Chicago as well given potential air quality issues from the Canadian wildfires.

Francona was hospitalized following an episode of lightheadedness before Tuesday night’s game. He was released from The University of Kansas Health System on Wednesday after the team said that all tests “came back within normal ranges,” but he was advised by physicians to remain away from the ballpark and rest.

“He’s doing much better,” Chernoff said.

José Ramirez daringly stole home for the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, but the Royals rebounded to beat the Guardians on pinch-hitter Freddy Fermin’s two-run double in the bottom half. Even win, the Royals reached the season’s midpoint at 23-58, the worst first-half record in team history.

The Guardians began the day a half-game ahead of Minnesota in the AL Central. After wrapping up in Kansas City, they have three games against the Cubs before a seven-game homestand leading into the All-Star break.

Francona, who is in his 11th season with Cleveland, has dealt with some significant health issues the past three years.

During the 2017 season, he underwent a heart procedure during the All-Star break and did not manage the AL squad. Three years later, he managed just 14 games during a pandemic-shortened season due to gastrointestinal problems. Then in 2021, he had his hip replaced and dealt with a staph infection in his toe that caused him to miss the second half of the season.

Although his contract expired after last season, Francona has an agreement to remain with the Guardians as long as he wants.

“I think you always have to be super cautious given his history,” said Chernoff, who flew into Kansas City after Francona was hospitalized and could follow the team to Chicago. “But again, we’re thankful that everything seems to be OK this time.”

Yankees roll in Oakland

Josh Donaldson hit a 472-foot home run in an eight-run sixth inning, Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three RBIs and the Yankees beat the host Athletics, 10-4, to take two of three from the team with the major league-worst record.

A day after Domingo Germán pitched the fourth perfect game in franchise history, the Yankees rallied with seven hits in the sixth, overcoming a 3-1 deficit and winning their third straight series.

They scored 21 runs in their last two days after totaling 21 in their previous nine. Clarke Schmidt won for the first time since May 19.

Tigers win game, but lose starter to injury

Another Detroit Tigers pitcher got hurt when starter Reese Olson took a comebacker off his left knee and exited in the second inning of Thursday’s 8-5 win over the AL West-leading Texas Rangers in Arlington.

Olson immediately dropped to the ground and grabbed his leg after being struck by Josh Smith’s sharp hit. Detroit has 10 pitchers on the injury list, and half of them have started games this season.

Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibañez had the go-ahead RBI single as the Tigers earned a series split against the Rangers. Ibañez broke a 3-all tie Thursday with his hit in the seventh off Joe Barlow. Ezequiel Durán homered in his third straight game and Leody Taveras also went deep for the Rangers, who reached the midway point of their first season for manager Bruce Bochy on a 98-win pace. Their last winning season was 2016 and they’ve never won more than 96 games.

Mason Englert, the third Detroit reliever, got the victory.

Rays top Diamondbacks

Luke Raley homered in the first inning, Wander Franco and Josh Lowe drove in two runs each in a five-run third and the Rays beat the host Diamondbacks, 6-1, to win two of three in a series between the 1998 expansion teams.

The Rays lead the major leagues at 56-28, while Arizona tops the NL West at 48-34.

Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll left after four innings with right shoulder soreness.

Pirates rally to sweep Padres

Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied the host Pirates over the Padres, 5-4, for a three-game sweep that stretched the Padres’ losing streak to five.

San Diego wasted a 4-0 lead in the finale of a series in the Padres were outscored 21-9. San Diego has lost eight of 10, dropping seven games under .500. Davis had two RBIs and raised his average to .351.

The start of the game was delayed 45 minutes because of poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires.

Jays slugger Vlad Guerrero Jr. back in All-Star HR derby

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going back to the Home Run Derby. Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 event at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, his first appearance since hitting a derby-record 91 home runs as a rookie in 2019 at Cleveland. He had 40 against Joc Pederson in the semifinals, then lost to the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso in the final round. The son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero said his family has been asking him to take part in the derby again . . . Todd Tichenor will be the home plate umpire and crew chief for the All-Star Game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on July 11. Tichenor, 46, will be working the All-Star Game for the second time after umpiring in left field for the 2014 game in Minneapolis. His crew includes five umpires working the All-Star Game for the first time: Quinn Wolcott, Tripp Gibson, Stu Scheurwater, Ryan Blakney and Ramon De Jesus.