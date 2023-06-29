With the NHL Draft complete, general manager Don Sweeney and the cash-strapped Bruins look ahead to what can be done in free agency

“I think the one thing where we’ll have a tougher time, unless I make a subsequent move, will be to chase the upper end of the marketplace,” said Sweeney. “Both from a term and dollar standpoint. I think that is the simplest way I can describe it.”

The NHL Draft wrapped up Thursday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena, the Bruins packing their suitcases with five fresh teenagers added to their prospect pool, and with general manager Don Sweeney continuing to sound doubtful about signing extensions with any of his pricier free agents prior to Saturday’s start of the annual league-wide shopping spree.

NASHVILLE — It doesn’t look like Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov, and Garnet Hathaway will be walking back through that door.

Bertuzzi, likely to land a deal worth $7 million a year, and Orlov, perhaps $6 million a year, will be among the high-flying unrestricted free agents on Saturday. Hathaway won’t command those dollars but could see offers in the $2.5 million-$3 million range.

Sweeney’s purse as of Thursday night had $10.9 million. He might need every penny of that to cover the nine roster spots yet to be tallied in his 2023-24 budget, which cannot exceed $83.5 million. He intends to use a healthy portion of that, perhaps upward of $5 million, to secure extensions with restricted free agents Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic, both of whom have received qualifying offers essentially as space holders during ongoing talks.

“I have a pretty good understanding of the marketplace, and where we are in the marketplace,” added Sweeney. “If I make another move that opens things up, you never know. We still have that window, but it’s closing and I realize that.”

Realistically, to entertain a $6 million or $7 million roster addition, Sweeney would have to move out a player or two — as he did Monday when wheeling Taylor Hall to Chicago. Free agency opens at noon Saturday, so Sweeney still has time, but he did not seem inclined to act as he left here to return home.

As point of fact, yes, there could be a time later in the weekend or even next week to move a contract or two and add in a pricy free agent. But it’s more likely Orlov and Bertuzzi will execute deals with new suitors by midafternoon or early evening on Saturday. The market always runs hottest in the opening 3-4 hours.

It would be little surprise to see Bertuzzi sign on with the Blackhawks, joining phenom Connor Bedard (selected No. 1 on Wednesday), Hall, and ex-Bruin Nick Foligno. As for Orlov, the betting began within hours after he was swapped to the Bruins in February that he would be returning to Washington.

“But we are going to find some guys,” added Sweeney, not discounting his ability to shop at the lower end of the market, “who can slot in and bring a boost to our hockey club in different ways.”

Such a budget approach could open a path for, say, ex-Bruin Milan Lucic to return to Causeway Street for a one- or two-year deal carrying only a $1 million cap hit. The Bruins already have lost Foligno’s moxie factor, and stand to see the pesky Hathaway leave, too. They need strut and pluck.

The burly Lucic, 35, is slow afoot but still has a fearsome mean streak, one that has led to 1,299 career penalty minutes. He remains a Hub of Hockey fan favorite. He’ll come cheap. He could offer that bit of pushback the Bruins lacked when confronted with the likes of Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Bertuzzi, Orlov, and Hathaway all were effective and fit in seamlessly upon arrival. Sweeney and Co. identified the right bodies for a strong playoff run, only to see it fall painfully short, the Cup quest crashing down even after the Bruins moved out to a 3-1 series lead over the Panthers.

The sting still apparent, Sweeney was reluctant here to embrace a compliment over having identified and acquired the right players at the deadline.

“We tried to check boxes and tried to put together a complete team,” he said. “But let’s be perfectly honest, we failed in that regard.”

While noting he respected a reporter’s opinion about the solid moves that were made, Sweeney added, “I like the players, but we didn’t win. We had a tremendous regular season [65 wins] and we were trying to carry that forward. But that still falls on us, and there’s pain involved in that.”

Maybe another run at it, mused Sweeney, would produce a different result.

“But that’s not possible,” he said, “and I don’t think any team necessarily believes that you can just run it back and expect a different result, especially in a cap environment.”

All that said, if money weren’t a factor, Sweeney would have all three players under contract as the next season approaches.

“I value the players,” he said. “Absolutely.”

And with that, Sweeney and Co, packed up for the flight back to Boston. Development camp, with some of the kiddos drafted here in attendance, opens Monday in Brighton.

The work goes on, the cause endures, the hope still lives, and the dream is subject to the harsh reality of the salary cap.

