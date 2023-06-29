Yankees’ Domingo Germán responds to recent struggles with MLB’s first perfect game since 2012

OAKLAND, Calif. — Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
It was the first perfect game since Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández threw one against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 15, 2012. There were three that season — and none since until Germán finished the first no-hitter in the big leagues this year.
Coming off a pair of terrible starts, Germán struck out nine against the A’s, who have the worst record in the majors. He needed just 99 pitches.
Seth Brown came the closest to reaching base for the A’s, hitting a sharp liner in the fifth to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who made a diving stop and tossed to Germán for the out.
The 30-year-old righthander had never before thrown a complete game in the big leagues. He was winless in six previous outings against Oakland, and gave up a career-high 10 runs, eight earned, in 3⅓ innings in his last outing, a loss to Seattle on June 22.
The Yankees had three prior perfect games and 12 no-hitters in their history, totals that include Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series. Their last no-hitter came from Corey Kluber on May 19, 2021, against the Texas Rangers.