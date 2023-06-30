In ‘Every Body,’ three intersex activists illuminate the ‘I’ in LGBTQIA+

Julie Cohen’s “Every Body” is a master class in how a documentary should be done. It packs a lot of information into a briskly paced runtime of 91 minutes, and its use of clips and talking heads doesn’t distract or feel extraneous. The main interview subjects are three intersex people whose stories are at times traumatic. But we are also allowed to experience their joy, something a lot of nonfiction films about marginalized people forget to include. Cohen ends her film with an empowering display of people having a good time.

Even the needle drops are cleverly handled, starting with the cover of The Ronettes’s “Be My Baby” that plays over absurd gender-reveal party scenes during the opening credits. People are shown blowing up or destroying an object to divulge whether the mother-to-be is having a boy or a girl. This sequence highlights the notion of gender as a binary, one that “Every Body” intends to dispel.

Sean Saifa Wall is one of three intersex activists featured in the new documentary "Every Body." Focus Features

We are told that 1.7 percent of the population have some form of an intersex trait. We’re also told that there is a lot of misunderstanding about what the “I” in LGBTQIA+ denotes. According to the documentary, much of that misunderstanding traces back to one person, Dr. John Money, a Johns Hopkins psychologist who was widely considered the authority on intersex people and their treatment.

Alicia Roth Weigel, one of the three intersex people Cohen interviews, laments that some people think she is “walking around with something in my pants I don’t have.” (Weigel uses she/her and they/them pronouns.) So the film gives us an official definition.

“The most inclusive definition of intersex is any variation in a person’s sex traits with which they’re either born or they develop naturally during puberty,” explains Dr. Katharine Dalke, one of the film’s medical experts.

Dalke further explains that it’s possible for someone to be biologically male and have a uterus, or to be biologically female and have testes. In such cases, doctors may pressure parents into choosing their child’s gender, resulting in surgical removal or reconstruction of genitalia.

River Gallo is one of three intersex activists featured in the new documentary "Every Body." Focus Features

Weigel, River Gallo (who uses they/them pronouns), and Sean Saifa Wall (who uses he/him pronouns) all tell stories of how their diagnoses affected their lives. There is something extremely powerful about seeing these three activists together, supporting and acknowledging one another. The strongest asset of “Every Body” is that it lets us get to know each of them fully.

“Every Body” also recounts the tragic story of David Reimer, born in 1965 in Winnipeg. Though he was not intersex, Reimer became a case study as a result of a botched circumcision he endured as a baby. At the recommendation of Dr. Money, Reimer’s parents agreed to let him undergo sex reassignment surgery so that he could be raised as a girl alongside his twin brother, Brian.

But Reimer, renamed “Brenda,” angrily rebelled against wearing dresses and being presented as female. He later shared his story in the 1999 “Dateline” interview Cohen excerpts in her film. As he grew older, Reimer struggled with mental health issues, learned the truth, and underwent gender-affirming surgeries so he could live as a man.

Cohen shows Reimer’s interview to her subjects. They express anger and draw parallels between this case and the lack of bodily autonomy many intersex people face. They also point out how intersex youth have been forced into surgeries while transgender young people who want to transition have been denied gender-affirming care.

When Cohen asks what each of the trio thinks about intersex representation, Gallo replies, “The biggest thing is the lack of it.” “Every Body” helps to rectify that omission.

★★★½

EVERY BODY

Directed by Julie Cohen. With Alicia Roth Weigel, River Gallo, Sean Saifa Wall, Katharine Dalke. 91 minutes. AMC Boston Common, Landmark Kendall Square, suburbs. R (nudity and profanity)

Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.