TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Want to see Kevin Bacon as a bounty hunter-zombie? Wait for ‘The Bondsman.’

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated June 30, 2023, 48 minutes ago
Kevin Bacon (right) starred with Aldis Hodge in "City on a Hill."Francisco Roman/Showtime via AP

Kevin Bacon is returning to TV, following up his stellar work as the seedy, crooked Jackie Rohr on the Boston-set “City on a Hill,” which ended last year after three seasons.

He’s going to star in a half-hour action drama called “The Bondsman” for Amazon (Bacon was also in Amazon’s “I Love Dick”). He will play a bounty hunter who gets a second chance at life, love, and a musical career. Oh, and he’s dead and now a zombie.

Naturally the show, which has been picked up for an eight-episode season, won’t go into production until the writers’ strike has been resolved.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

Boston Globe Today