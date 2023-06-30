Want to see Kevin Bacon as a bounty hunter-zombie? Wait for ‘The Bondsman.’

Kevin Bacon is returning to TV, following up his stellar work as the seedy, crooked Jackie Rohr on the Boston-set “City on a Hill,” which ended last year after three seasons.

He’s going to star in a half-hour action drama called “The Bondsman” for Amazon (Bacon was also in Amazon’s “I Love Dick”). He will play a bounty hunter who gets a second chance at life, love, and a musical career. Oh, and he’s dead and now a zombie.