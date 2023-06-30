Ex-Boston Globe Media president claims he’s owed $12 million in compensation

Vinay Mehra, who served as president of Boston Globe Media Partners from 2017 to 2020, is suing the company, alleging he is owed nearly $12.2 million in previously unpaid and future compensation.
In a Suffolk Superior Court lawsuit filed on June 29, Mehra claims that the parent company of the Globe unlawfully fired him “because he objected to potential wage violations and to avoid paying commission wages that he had earned.” Mehra said he led a successful return to profitability at the company by slashing costs and bringing in new revenue.
“Unfortunately, Mr. Mehra became the victim of his own success when the Globe did not want to honor its compensation obligations to him,” the complaint states.
“We just received the complaint and we are in the process of reviewing it,” a Globe spokesperson said in a statement. “We will respond when appropriate.”
Mehra was hired by the Globe in May 2017 from Politico, a political news site, where he was chief financial officer. When he left in June 2020, neither the Globe nor he gave a reason for the departure.
In a cover sheet to the complaint, Mehra listed $6 million in documented lost wages, $5 million in “reasonably anticipated lost wages,” and $1.17 million for failure to pay commission and contractual severance owed. He is seeking tripling of damages for lost wages and benefits and compensatory damages for emotional distress and reputational harm.
News of the lawsuit was reported earlier by Universal Hub.
