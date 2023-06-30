Ex-Boston Globe Media president claims he’s owed $12 million in compensation

Vinay Mehra, who served as president of Boston Globe Media Partners from 2017 to 2020, is suing the company, alleging he is owed nearly $12.2 million in previously unpaid and future compensation.

In a Suffolk Superior Court lawsuit filed on June 29, Mehra claims that the parent company of the Globe unlawfully fired him “because he objected to potential wage violations and to avoid paying commission wages that he had earned.” Mehra said he led a successful return to profitability at the company by slashing costs and bringing in new revenue.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Mehra became the victim of his own success when the Globe did not want to honor its compensation obligations to him,” the complaint states.