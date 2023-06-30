Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s plan to forgive $400 billion in student debt

The decision marked a setback for borrowers, many of whom adjusted both their budgets and expectations for up to $20,000 of debt relief since the proposal was announced in August . But an end of the forgiveness saga will cheer critics who felt the federal government should not bail out student debt when so many Americans have paid back their loans in full — and even more never took them out to begin with.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Friday morning to shut down President Biden’s ambitious plan to cancel $400 billion in student loan debt, a blow to over half million Massachusetts residents who would have been eligible for forgiveness.

The Friday ruling also deters a slew of advocates and Bay State politicians like Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Ayanna Pressley, who made the rapidly rising cost of higher education a focal point of the political conversation in a state chock-full of universities.

“This was like our Super Bowl,” said Besty Mayotte, the Massachusetts-based president of The Institute for Student Loan Advisors. “We’ve been tuned in for months.”

Now it’s over.

Nationwide, more than 45 million people who were expected to qualify for forgiveness are back to square one, even as COVID-era rules deferring student loan payments are set to expire August 30. A third of borrowers whose balances would have dropped to zero under the proposal are left to pay what they owe.

If the pendulum had swung the other way, borrowers earning under $125,000 per year — or $250,000 for a married couple filing taxes jointly — would have had $10,000 of debt eradicated. For Pell Grant recipients, that number would have doubled to $20,000.

The impact of the plan may have been outsized in highly-educated Massachusetts, where just over a million borrowers hold an average individual student loan balance of $35,400, according to 2021 figures from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In January, before the applications for forgiveness closed pending court challenges, the White House said that 380,000 Bay Staters had already been fully approved for relief.

In a statement, Governor Maura Healey denounced the decision.

“Our administration is deeply disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision to invalidate President Biden’s student loan relief plan that would have benefitted millions of student borrowers and our economy as a whole,” she said. “We will continue our efforts to make higher education and job training more affordable and accessible in Massachusetts and support federal efforts to provide relief to borrowers who are being crushed by the student debt crisis.”

Jack Beamer, a 36-year-old cybersecurity manager, echoed that disappointment. Forgiveness would have wiped out half of his remaining debt balance, providing extra money for his kids and new mortgage in Cumberland, Rhode Island.

“I’m not happy about the way things are going,” said Beamer, who accrued $80,000 in debt at Fairfield University. “The Court is not throwing a lifeline to anyone. And I know there are people who need this more than me.”

Emerging research shows that the COVID repayment pause reversed trends that were present in the student loan crisis since after the Great Recession, said Laura Beamer, a higher education finance researcher at the Jain Family Institute. People who were eligible for the pause saw their credit scores increase in credit scores and delinquency rates decrease; their other outstanding debt — medical loans and credit card bills, for example — went down. And after years of stagnation from accruing interest, borrowers with six-figure balances were gradually starting to see their totals decline.

With the Friday decision, “that progress may vanish,” Beamer said. “It’s not going to be an immediate cliff, but it will be a slippery slope.”

The debt relief move fulfilled a campaign promise for President Joe Biden, and has long been a priority of the progressive wing of the Democratic party. But it was controversial from the start and was almost immediately challenged in court by critics and six Republican-led state governments who argued that unilaterally wiping out $400 billion in federally-backed student debt overstepped presidential power. In their ruling Friday, a majority of the Supreme Court agreed, saying Biden should have sought Congressional approval.

Chief Justice Roberts wrote that the Biden plan modified the standing laws “in the same sense that the French Revolution ‘modified’ the status of the French nobility — it has abolished them and supplanted them with a new regime entirely.”

The combination of the ruling and the end of the student loan pause raises concerns that many will soon grapple with having less cash in the bank once again, Mayotte of The Institute for Student Loan Advisors added.

“Call it reverse lifestyle creep,” she said. “The money that people had not counted in their budget [before the pause] has been absorbed into other expenses. For some people, it’s just going to eggs and lettuce, which cost a lot more today than it did three years ago.”

The consequences of the decision on the broader economy are yet to crystallize. Forbearance on student debt has amounted to about $185 billion that otherwise would have been paid, according to recent calculations by Goldman Sachs. But debtors staring down their balances received news of decision in an era of high interest rates and looming economic uncertainty, said Erika Giovanetti, a loans expert at U.S. News & World Report.

“This is going to be a big adjustment for people financially for the average American borrower,” she said. “If they were making payments these past few years, it was zero interest. Now they’re probably looking somewhere between 3 and 5.5 percent.”

Yet given the conservative bent of the Supreme Court, the ruling was not unexpected for Mike Schiano, 31. He “wasn’t super surprised” in the ruling, but disappointed nonetheless, he said.

Schiano graduated from Northeastern University in 2014 and has paid roughly $20,000 in debt down to $2,991. He just bought his first home and is looking at re-starting student loan payments at the same time he launches on a new mortgage. He was hopeful to avoid that; it was not to be.

”In my lifetime, we’ve gone through 9/11, the financial crisis, the pandemic, [and] possible world war,” Schiano said. “We can’t really seem to catch a break.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_. Ellie Wolfe can be reached at ellie.wolfe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @elliew0lfe.