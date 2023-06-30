‘We can never be too careful’: Mass. advocates fear effect of Supreme Court gay rights ruling

Michael Panagako, managing partner of Boston-based branding agency Ten Feet Tall, has long had to make delicate decisions about which clients are a good fit, and which are not. Over the years his business, previously called KHJ, has been approached by clients in the gambling, alcohol, cannabis, and political sectors, and Panagako understands the complicated dance that goes into deciding which to take on, and which to politely decline.

The court’s decision prompted worry among advocates and business owners in Massachusetts — the first state in the country to legalize same-sex marriage and a stronghold of LGBTQ+ protections — about what might come next.

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a Christian graphic artist can refuse to design wedding websites for same-sex couples, saying a Colorado antidiscrimination law violates the First Amendment, spelling a major defeat for gay rights at a time when anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is erupting across the nation.

But the Supreme Court ruling, he fears, will legitimize personal biases in business decisions.

“It takes quiet discrimination and puts it out front. The quiet discrimination that goes on in board rooms can now be codified,” Panagako said. “And that is a scary pivot to how business is done in the Commonwealth.”

In the 6-3 ruling against a Colorado law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender, and other characteristics, the court’s conservative majority said businesses that provide “expressive” services can refuse to do so, if the work runs contrary to their personal or religious beliefs. The ruling would seem to apply to artists, photographers, videographers, and writers, among other creative workers.

“The First Amendment’s protections belong to all, not just to speakers whose motives the government finds worthy,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion. “In this case, Colorado seeks to force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views but defy her conscience in a matter of major significance.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in the dissenting opinion, wrote: “Today, the Court, for the first time in history, grants to a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class.”

The immediate ramifications in Massachusetts aren’t yet clear. But elected officials and advocates here were quick to voice their support for LGBTQ+ residents, and warned the ruling could be the start of a slippery slope toward more overt discrimination.

Governor Maura Healey, one of the nation’s first openly lesbian governors, said the decision was “deeply disappointing” and “yet another example of the Supreme Court’s callous disregard for the wellbeing of the very communities that need protecting.”

For Grace Moreno, executive director of the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the decision wasn’t a surprise. The state has long been a leader in equal rights, Moreno noted, and she takes heart in the immediate vocal support from Massachusetts political leaders. But the national implications of the decision have sparked gut-wrenching questions, including whether other protections, such as the right of same-sex couples to marry, may also fall.

“What does this mean for us, and what’s yet to come? Am I to be in fear that I may not stay married to my wife, who I’ve been married to for 12 years? Am I supposed to fear that now?” Moreno said. “Does this mean that my wife and I and our kids could go into a restaurant and be denied to be fed there? In some ways, I almost fear that this court is dipping their toe into this subject. What is the next thing they’re going to do?”

Massachusetts has an antidiscrimination law that specifically lists sexual orientation as a protected class in matters of housing, employment, and public accommodation. But Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, fears the court ruling would effectively undermine those protections for LGBTQ people using so-called expressive services.

“The court’s decision opens the door to any business that claims to provide customized services to discriminate against historically-marginalized groups,” Rose said in a statement.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell on Friday emphasized her office’s support of the LGBTQ community, and vowed that would not change. “We will continue our mission to protect vulnerable communities,” she said.

The City of Boston said it is reviewing the court’s decision to determine what impact, if any, it might have on local businesses.

Tanya Neslusan, executive director of MassEquality, a statewide LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, warned the court ruling could open the way to discrimination against other groups.

“This decision today is about lesbian and gay people . . . but the broader implication could be against any protected class,” she said. “What if someone else came forward and said they didn’t believe in interracial marriage? What if someone else came forward and said they didn’t feel that two disabled people should get married?”

The ruling undermines the precedent set more than 50 years ago that when a business opens its doors, it must open them to everyone, said Brian K. Bond, executive director of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group PFLAG National.

“Today, as legislators in dozens of states across the country are working to pass hundreds of discriminatory bills that harm our LGBTQ+ loved ones, this reckless ruling — from six people on the wrong side of history — adds further insult to injury,” he said in a statement.

The vast majority of Americans believe in the dignity and humanity of the LGBTQ+ community, said Neslusan of MassEquality. And Massachusetts has long been a place where gay rights have been protected and advanced. But the Supreme Court ruling shows how quickly things can change.

“We can never be too careful. We don’t know what’s to come,” Neslusan said.

Catherine Carlock can be reached at catherine.carlock@globe.com. Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com.