What’s open and closed on July 4th

Bostonians are heading in for a Fourth of July full of summer showers, community cookouts, and dazzling fireworks. The day celebrates the country’s independence, and there’s no better place to celebrate than the city known to some as the birthplace of America’s independence.

For those looking to get outside, there will be several events going on around the city, including the Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade and the Boston Harborfest that will last all throughout the Independence Day weekend. For those looking for what’s closed and what remains open on July 4, here’s what to know.