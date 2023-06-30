What’s open and closed on July 4th

Bostonians are heading in for a Fourth of July full of summer showers, community cookouts, and dazzling fireworks. The day celebrates the country’s independence, and there’s no better place to celebrate than the city known to some as the birthplace of America’s independence.
For those looking to get outside, there will be several events going on around the city, including the Pops Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade and the Boston Harborfest that will last all throughout the Independence Day weekend. For those looking for what’s closed and what remains open on July 4, here’s what to know.
Advertisement
Banks: Closed.
Schools: Closed.
Municipal, state, federal offices: Closed.
Post offices: Closed.
Grocery stores: Most grocery stores are open. Costco, however, will be closed.
Movie theaters: Open.
Stock market: Closed.
Libraries: All Boston Public Library locations are closed.
Parking: Parking meters in the City of Boston are free on July 4.
BCYF Community Centers: Closed.
MBTA: Subway will run on a Saturday schedule until 3 p.m. It will then run on a weekday schedule for the remainder of the day. After 9:30 p.m., fares will be free for subway, bus, and commuter rail. See the MBTA’s holiday service schedule page for more details.
Trash pickup: Some locations may have delayed trash collections. Visit the City of Boston’s trash collection schedule to check if your address is impacted.
See more July Fourth coverage here
Sonel Cutler can be reached at sonel.cutler@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cutler_sonel. Ashley Soebroto can be reached at ashley.soebroto@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ashsoebroto.