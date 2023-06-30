At 19, I don’t have enough dating experience

Q. I’m 19, in college, and want to start dating — although what I really want is to be in a loving and stable relationship. I’m aware that I have to go on dates before that happens. The problem is, I have no idea how to make that happen. I’m struggling with a lot of shame around my lack of experience (which is zero). At this point, all of my friends are in long-term, stable, romantic relationships. None of my friends in high school dated or really seemed to think about it much, so I feel like someone’s pulled a bait-and-switch on me. I assumed that everyone would be in the same situation as I am, navigating this for the first time, but it seems like everyone just fell into a relationship, and now I have no one to relate to.

I also don’t understand how they found someone — and why I haven’t. Thinking about dating brings up a lot of feelings of inadequacy and loneliness, because I feel like no one has ever seen me that way and no one ever will, and it makes me feel left out since everyone around me is dating. I desperately want to experience a relationship before I leave college.

I’ve made a dating profile but feel too shy/anxious to actually meet someone off of there. Also, that’s nothing like the romantic scenarios I’ve always imagined, and that makes me feel disappointed. Do I have to suck it up and get on the apps? If I want to meet someone in person, how would I do that? And more importantly, how can I feel better about where I’m at dating-wise?

LOST AND LONELY

A. It’s impossible to experience everything at once. Please know that while your friends are learning how to be in a relationship, you’re learning what it’s like to be a single person. Different lessons, all of them important. Maybe they’ll figure out single life later, while you’re coupled. You might be an outlier in your community at the moment, but you’re not missing out on anything. You’re getting experience at something.

Maybe you don’t know other 19-year-olds who are new to dating, but I assure you, they’re out there. Most likely, the single people are on those dating apps. Some have intentions that match yours, some don’t. Chatting and meeting up with them is how you figure out who’s a match.

Now let’s talk about the “romantic scenarios” you’ve dreamed up. How lovely you have such a great imagination! But here’s some reality: After many years of writing this column and doing a podcast, I have learned that meeting on an app might be the most romantic thing possible. We did a podcast episode about meet-cutes — these perfect ways people meet in movies that are possible in real life. What we learned was that the “cuteness” of the meet didn’t match the quality of the relationship. Also, it seems kind of easy to be drawn to someone in a perfect setting like a library, or at a friend’s party, or by bumping into them in a park. But the odds of scrolling through a zillion faces, landing on one, and making the effort to get along? That’s harder. Less likely. It takes intention. That’s more serendipitous, in my opinion.

Take a small risk and see what happens when you activate your profile. Remember that the people you talk to might have experiences you don’t, but they’re still learning. They’ve never met you. Every interaction is something new.

Keep me posted.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Confidence, being interesting, being interested in other people, and inner security are attractive qualities, and you get there by trying lots of things and having some successes — which you will, if you don’t keep being Eeyore.

JIVEDIVA





^What’s the likelihood a 19-year-old knows who “Eeyore” was?

HARRISBSTONE





You’re 19, in college: fertile ground for meeting other young singles, so why bother with the apps? Between classes, extracurriculars, work, you should be meeting lots of folks. Seems like you are putting a lot of unnecessary pressure on the whole situation. It’s not bad to be uncoupled, but you are acting like it is.

DOGSKI





I had a similar experience. I didn’t date in high school. I joined the Army right after and was assigned to places where dating the locals presented lots of challenges. It was also a time when my job meant I was in all-male units. That and fraternization rules made dating other service members a “no go” for me. By the time I entered college, I was older than most and less experienced in that area. It’ll come. Be patient. Follow your feelings, but don’t over think things.

MAKATTACK





Don’t wait until you have it “figured out.” You just gotta jump in — by putting yourself out there and trying a conversation with someone at a party you think is cute, opening a dating profile and saying “yes” to coffee, and committing to being yourself — just yourself, not a rom-com version in a meet-cute, but a young person still figuring it out and looking to make connections along the way. You can’t rush the end goal of a “happy, loving relationship.” Instead, focus on learning how to talk to new people and feeling confident in your own skin.

ELLEEM





“... that’s nothing like the romantic scenarios I’ve always imagined, and that makes me feel disappointed.” It’s never how you’ve imagined. Know this or be prepared for a lifetime of disappointment.

JACQUISMITH





How many of your friends who are now in relationships will stay with that person forever? Not many. So maybe you are saving yourself some heartbreak that they have already gone through.

LEGALLYLIZ





Being in college is the ultimate dating app. You should be going out and doing things you like. You will be surrounded by like-minded people. Talk to them. Flirt. Think of it as practice.

SUNALSORISES

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.