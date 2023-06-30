Planning your July 4th menu? Here are some of our best barbecue recipes.

Globe Food contributor Lisa Zwirn brings us these fresh salmon burgers “with both smooth and chopped fish in the patties. Puree part of the raw salmon and some onion in a food processor into a sticky paste, which will hold the patties together. Add the rest of the fish and chop it briefly so there are still visible bits. This makes tender, moist burgers. Rest them in the fridge for at least half an hour before cooking. Here we call for broiling the patties, but you can also fry them in a nonstick skillet with a little oil in the pan. Allow 4 to 5 minutes on a side or until golden (145 degrees in the center when tested with a thermometer). Serve with spicy mayo on fresh or toasted buns with a handful of arugula or micro greens. Add sliced tomato, cucumbers, pickles, or avocado.”

Spicy grilled shrimp on skewers. Sheryl Julian

Recipe: Spicy shrimp skewers

Jill Gibson writes: “Spend your time this July 4th hanging out with your guests instead of tied up with meal prep. This super quick herb and spice marinade can be made in minutes and echoes the flavors in charmoula (sher-moo-lah), a classic North African sauce traditionally used as a marinade or condiment. Start with peeled shrimp; they’re less expensive if you get them in the freezer section and defrost them yourself. Leave them in the marinade no longer than an hour or the shrimp can turn mushy. Thread them on two wooden skewers, which takes a bit more work up front but makes them much easier to turn on the grill, where they need only three minutes on a side. In the end, you haven’t done much but you look brilliant.”

Grilled flank steak with blue cheese butter. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Recipe: Grilled flank steak with blue cheese butter

Karoline Boehm Goodnick writes: “It can be intimidating to grill steaks. Small cuts on a cool grill can easily turn gray and overcooked. For beginners, it might be best to start with a larger cut such as flank steak, easier to manage. The secret, as always, is to get the grill searing hot. The hottest grill will char the outside with deep grill marks while the inside stays rosy. An average flank steak (about 1 1/2 pounds) will take less than 10 minutes to cook to a beautiful medium rare. The only other trick is to let the meat rest sufficiently before slicing, so the juices won’t run out. While the steak rests, whip up a blue cheese butter in the food processor. Once you slice the meat, top it with dollops of the butter. If you like, pop the meat on an oven-safe platter under the broiler for a few seconds to rewarm the meat and melt the butter a bit. Enjoy eating outdoors in the company of good friends and the warmth of the sunshine. We wait all year for this moment.”

Grilled chicken breasts with mint salsa verde. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Grilled chicken breasts

This recipe also comes from Goodnick: “Salsa verde here does not refer to the Mexican condiment made with tomatillos, chiles, and cilantro, but instead to the herby olive oil sauce traditionally used to garnish the famous Italian Florentine steak dish. This bright sauce elevates and balances anything cooked over an open flame. Pulse garlic, capers, and anchovies with handfuls of fresh mint and parsley in a food processor. Unlike pesto, this sauce does not emulsify; keep it loose — and deliciously piquant — with a dash of caper brine, if necessary. Let the chicken breasts rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before grilling so the thickest part cooks through before the skin burns. This is especially important when dealing with the large breasts we find in today’s supermarkets.”

Grilled vegetable platter. Sheryl Julian for The Boston Globe

Grilled vegetable platter

This beauty comes from Sheryl Julian: “Vegetable platters should look like flower gardens — and this time of year, you only need to venture around your neighborhood to get a lesson in how to arrange food. While you’re out walking, notice how flower gardens are organized, so all the tulips, for instance, aren’t clustered together, but spread around. After you grill an array of colorful vegetables, set them in twos and threes on a large platter as if you were planting a flower bed. This one includes roasted bell peppers, small zucchini that are cut lengthwise, red onion wedges, cherry tomatoes threaded on short skewers, slices of plain goat cheese, olives, and grilled bread. Scatter with fresh oregano, marjoram, or parsley. It almost doesn’t matter how you arrange everything, it’s going to look colorful and beautiful.”

Slow-cooker pulled pork. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Pulled pork sandwiches

Globe correspondent Lisa Zwirn writes: “Cooking pork shoulder in a slow cooker rewards you with no-fuss, flavorful, meltingly tender meat, perfect for making sandwiches, tacos, or enchiladas, a dish easy enough for a teenager to make. If you don’t have a slow cooker, you can bake the pork, prepared the same way, in a covered casserole in a 325-degree oven for about three hours (it’s done when you lift it in the pot with a fork and it’s fall-apart tender). Or use a stovetop or electric pressure cooker, timing it according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The slow cooker takes about seven hours on low and you can make it one day, refrigerate it overnight, skim off the fat, and reheat it the next day.”

A grilled portobello cheeseburger. Sally Pasley Vargas for The Boston Globe

Portobello burgers

From Sally Pasley Vargas: “Often described as the ‘meaty mushroom,’ big 4-inch portobello caps are natural candidates for a vegetarian alternative to grilled meat burgers. They have a rich, pronounced mushroom flavor and are drier than their smaller counterparts. Their stems are tough and woody, but the dark brown gills are fully edible, and unless you are stuffing them, leave them intact. While the grill is hot, cook some thick slices of sweet onion, too, and when the mushrooms are almost done, top them with cheddar and let the cheese heat just until it melts. Because grill temperatures vary, you may have to adjust the cooking time here, but it’s hard to go wrong. Serve the mushrooms on a soft bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and spicy horseradish mayo. You won’t miss the meat.”

The perfect lobster roll. Sally Pasley Vargas/food styling by Sheryl Julian

The perfect lobster roll

Vargas writes: “If you love lobster rolls but can’t bear to fork out exorbitant money at a restaurant, make them yourself. They’re still expensive, but generally half the price of what you’d be paying elsewhere. Since it’s summer and the living is supposed to be easy, let someone else cook the lobsters and buy the meat already out of the shells (you can save money by cooking the crustaceans yourself, or order cooked lobsters and remove the meat in your own kitchen). Keep this in mind: Lobster is the star of the show and you shouldn’t mess with perfection.”

Antipasto pasta salad

Bethany Graber writes: “Every picnic and backyard barbecue has its own version of the ubiquitous pasta salad. Often a sorry side smothered in mayo or slicked with oil, it is a dish that just begs for a makeover. Here you have it: a version that incorporates the classic ingredients of an Italian antipasto platter and is dressed lightly with tangy red wine vinaigrette. Extremely hearty and packed with flavor, it takes pasta salad from a supporting to a leading role.”

Grilled eggplant fattoush. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Grilled eggplant fattoush

From Goodnick: “Fattoush is the immensely appealing Middle Eastern bread salad that’s something like Italian panzanella, a flavor-packed bowl that uses up stale bread, or in the case of fattoush, a flatbread such as pita or naan. Here we use naan, which is thicker than pita and ideal for a vegetable salad with lots of juices. Adding eggplant to the mix means it can stand alone as an entree or act as a side to grilled meat. The eggplant, cut into planks, goes onto the grill with a red bell pepper and naan, which is cooked whole and later torn into bite-sized pieces. A simple lemony vinaigrette seasoned with sumac, a Middle Eastern spice that has a slight lemony flavor, is tossed with the vegetables, fresh parsley and mint, and crumbled feta. It takes advantage of your farmers’ market finds, CSA box, or, if you’re lucky, your own home-grown harvest.”

Grilled vegetable salad. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

A hearty, grilled vegetable salad

Goodnick writes: “Salads often don’t seem like they can satisfy hearty appetites, but when salad season overlaps with grilling season, you can make a substantial, smoky, vegetarian main course. There’s something about the sturdier components, the heat, and the charred flavor that takes a salad from side to entree. Grill large pieces of yellow squash, portobello mushrooms, fresh fennel, red bell peppers, and thick rounds of red onion. Keeping the vegetables bigger means they won’t disappear into the flames halfway through cooking. When they’re cooked and slightly cool, chop them into more manageable pieces. While the vegetables are on the grill, whisk a vinaigrette and prep a multitude of greens such as kale, romaine, and arugula. Any greens of varying color and texture will do. Toss the greens and the grilled veggies with the vinaigrette and add cherry tomatoes and fresh chives, and for a final burst of richness, top the salad with crumbled feta and olives.”

Grilled peach and arugula salad. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Grilled peach and arugula salad

From Goodnick: “Grilling peaches transforms them into something other-worldly. Before they go onto the hot coals, let them marinate in a simple mixture of honey, lemon juice, and thyme. Grill the stone fruit over a medium fire until the juices concentrate and the sugars begin to caramelize. Lift them off the grill and set them back in the marinade while you prepare the salad. Toss baby arugula with scallions and a sherry vinegar dressing. Arrange the greens on plates with toasted almonds and the peaches. Then add a luscious surprise to balance the sweet peaches and bitter greens -- burrata, a style of fresh mozzarella that’s filled with soft, creamy curds. If you can’t find it in your market, use balls of fresh mozzarella or a log of goat cheese, thickly sliced. The elegant salad is delightful either way.”

Summer coleslaw. Sally Pasley Vargas

Summer coleslaw

It’s the perfect summer side, easy and delicious, from Sally Pasley Vargas. She writes: “Make this colorful slaw with red cabbage, apples, kale, and carrots. Slice the cabbage and kale thinly — you cannot use a food processor for this — but you can use it to grate the carrots and apples to make quick work of those jobs. Toss everything together with a light dressing of yogurt, mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, mustard, and a touch of sugar. Add it to a grilled fish or vegetable plate, pile it on a corned beef sandwich, slip into tacos, or serve with your favorite pulled pork.”

Cornbread. Sally Pasley Vargas/food styling by Sheryl Julian

Cornbread

“Every cook needs a dependable cornbread recipe,” writes Sheryl Julian. “Even if you don’t bake a lot, you can still stir this easy batter together. There are some good commercial mixes on the market, but by the time you get out a bowl and add liquids to them you might as well make your own (and of course a homemade cornbread is fresher and better). This one-bowl mixture begins with eggs, buttermilk, and vegetable or canola oil, which you mix well, then add yellow cornmeal, stoneground if you can find it, a little flour, and some leavening. You don’t need to do a mise en place here (arrange everything already measured) — though you always need one for baked goods — because you can just drop everything into the bowl as you measure it.”

Grilled steak. DAVID MALOSH/NYT

How to make a perfectly grilled steak

Globe correspondent Valerie Ryan writes: “It’s an age-old challenge. How to grill a steak that is both tender and juicy on the inside and has a seared, flavorful, well-browned exterior? We know just the person to ask: Meathead Goldwyn, the founder, editor, and ‘barbecue whisperer’ of the popular website AmazingRibs.com. His book, ‘Meathead: The Science of Great Barbecue and Grilling,’ written with physicist and AmazingRibs.com science adviser Greg Blonder, was released [in 2016].”

The ideal steak, Goldwyn believes, can be achieved through understanding the science of cooking meat. Learn how here.

