Gordon Ramsay brings his brand of burgers to Boston

On the menu: burgers, of course. There’s the signature Hell’s Kitchen burger, topped with mozzarella and roasted tomatoes; plus non-protein items like street corn dip and braised beef nachos with English cheddar. There’s also plenty of local beer.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will open his second Boston restaurant on Wednesday, July 5. Gordon Ramsay Burger is inside the Canopy by Hilton Hotel (99 Blackstone St.), not far from the North End “Kitchen Nightmares” episode where he once attempted to revamp the now-closed restaurant Davide.

The Michelin-starred U.K. chef opened his first Boston restaurant, Ramsay’s Kitchen, at the Back Bay’s Mandarin Oriental in 2022, focusing on beef Wellington and filet mignon.

“This burgeoning culture with that incredible underbelly of product from oysters to lobsters to shellfish to halibut — it’s extraordinary,” Ramsay told the Globe at the opening, reflecting on his time in Boston.

The newest Ramsay spot is open from 11 a.m. daily.

