Red, white, and blue recipes for your July 4th table

This week, the Globe Food section brings you red, white, and blue recipes for your July 4th holiday gathering: A cool and tangy gazpacho that hits the spot on a warm summer day; a creamy chicken salad with a yogurt-cucumber dressing that’s an easy summer dish; and a cake that makes the most out of the fresh berries you’ll find in markets now.

Sally Pasley Vargas brings us this refreshing soup, which “has a multitude of versions. Gazpacho can be made with grapes, with green melon, with avocados, watermelon, bread, or almonds. But the classic version, which comes from Andalusia, is a blend of tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, cucumbers, and vinegar. It’s the first gazpacho I ever made, taught to me by my neighbor in the Hudson River Valley, N.Y., where I lived at the time. Eugene Bernard was a retired French chef who ran a fancy restaurant at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park after a long career in kitchens all over the world. This gazpacho is mixed in a jiffy, and is as refreshing as it gets. With the vegetables, you need tomato juice or tomato-vegetable juice plus hot sauce. Sometimes I add chopped avocados, corn, lime, and cilantro. Throw in a couple of ice cubes if you want to chill it in a hurry. Cool, spicy, and tangy, it hits the spot on a warm summer day.”

Find the recipe here.

Tzatziki chicken salad. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

White: Chicken salad with yogurt sauce

Karoline Boehm Goodnick says, “For your red, white, and blue table, creamy chicken salad with a yogurt-cucumber dressing is an easy summer dish. Start by gently poaching chicken breasts for five minutes, then take them off the burner and let them continue cooking in the hot liquid for 15 minutes more. This gives them the best texture. They must be completely cool before you toss them with the traditional Greek yogurt sauce, tzatziki. It’s made with cucumbers, garlic, and loads of fresh herbs. Add the cut-up chicken and serve with a lettuce salad and a side of toasted bread, which might be naan, pita, baguette, or hearty whole-wheat. If you have a small crowd coming, double or triple the recipe. You can prepare the chicken a day in advance, so the breasts have ample time to chill. You can also make the entire salad, which holds well in the refrigerator for a day or so; the yogurt and cucumbers will weep, so stir the bowl gently before serving.”

Find the recipe here.

Simple blueberry cake. Sheryl Julian

Blue: Blueberry cake

Lisa Yockelson brings us this refreshing blueberry cake. She writes that “the silky, buttery batter of this cake reminds me of recipes my mother and grandmother made, but theirs were often spiced and dotted with sliced summer fruits. This one is brightened with fresh blueberries, which are in all the markets now. Use plain unflavored Greek yogurt to make the thick batter, then fold in the berries. Cut the cake into squares and dust with confectioners’ sugar.”

Find the recipe here.

Chris Morris can be reached at christine.morris@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @morrisglobe.