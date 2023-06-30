What to make for dessert this July 4th

From Sally Pasley Vargas: “Get out the flour canister for one of the best desserts of the season. Tart rhubarb is the forgotten sister of summer fruits (though technically, rhubarb is a vegetable). This lightly sweetened galette is built on a buttery, ground almond pastry. Almonds with their skins add a ton of flavor to the pastry, which comes together quickly in a food processor. If you plan on making fruit pies or tarts this summer, try using tapioca flour (sometimes called tapioca starch) instead of cornstarch to thicken the filling. It’s not as hard to find as it has been, and the filling after baking has a clear, glossy texture. It also thickens liquids at a lower temperature (140 degrees) than cornstarch or flour. This tart needs no embellishment, but if you want to gild the lily, add a scoop of ice cream or spoonful of whipped cream. The galette is best the day it is baked.”

Summer weekends and holidays are sweeter with dessert. Here are some of our favorites this time of year.

Thumbprint cookies with lemon curd. Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Lemon-curd thumbprint cookies

From Karoline Boehm Goodnick: The smallest children, with just a little help, can make these thumbprint cookies. . . . Delicate and buttery, the centers are filled with tangy lemon curd instead of the traditional fruit jam. For a rustic look, use the tip of your thumb to create a small divot in the center of each cookie, and then fill the hole with a spoon. If you want a more professional look, make perfectly round centers with a small spoon, then use a pastry bag to fill them.

Vanilla ice cream cake with brownies and strawberries. KAROLINE BOEHM GOODNICK

Ice cream cake with strawberries

From Lisa Zwirn: “An easy and summery frozen dessert makes delicious use of fresh strawberries, which are mashed and swirled into vanilla ice cream. The berry-flecked ice cream is layered in a loaf pan with bakery brownies (it’s too hot to bake; buy them!). Freeze the cake for at least half a day. To guarantee that you’ll get the cake out of the pan with ease, line it first with foil, then with parchment paper, so there’s a generous overhang to use as slings later. This frozen treat is the same concept as an icebox cake, but made with ice cream instead of whipped cream. Spoon strawberry sauce on the cake slices before serving.”

Strawberry shortcake. Sheryl Julian

Strawberry shortcake

From Sheryl Julian: “Made like biscuits, in a bowl with a pastry blender or two blunt knives, this delicate cake is baked in an 8-inch round pan, then sliced horizontally. Let the berries macerate in sugar and orange rind to bring out their juices before setting them on whipped cream between the layers.”

Cherry pie. Karoline Boehm goodnick

Lattice cherry pie

From contributor Jean Kressy: “When making the lattice crust, instead of weaving the strips, arrange one set, then set the second set on top to form the lattice pattern. It’s much easier and you’ll get the right look. A bit of height at the pastry rim prevents juices from spilling over.”

Summer fruit clafoutis. Sheryl Julian

French clafoutis

The French clafoutis, filled with summer fruits, couldn’t be simpler to make, says Sheryl Julian.

Summer blueberry cake. Sheryl Julian

Summer blueberry cake

From Lisa Yockelson: “Every New England kitchen needs a simple blueberry cake that you can serve right in the pan. This cake is beaten in a mixer, which gives it a beautiful tight texture and some volume. But if you’ve forgotten to put out the butter to come to room temperature, here’s what to do: Melt the butter, cool it to tepid, and whisk in the eggs, vanilla, and milk. Then proceed to stir in the dry ingredients (whisked with the sugar), and fold in the berries. The texture of the cake made without a mixer is reminiscent of a muffin batter, that is, slightly coarse, rather than the cake-y finish of a tender, creamed batter. A sprinkle of granulated sugar on top before the cake goes into the oven gives it a smooth finish.”

Strawberry muffins with crumb topping. Karoline Boehm Goodnick for The Boston Globe

Strawberry muffins

From Lisa Zwirn: “The best strawberries make the best muffins. The berries are in season right now at farmers’ markets, farm stands, and pick-your-own farms. They’re the freshest, most flavorful berries. These muffins are made with whole-wheat flour (and a little all-purpose), oil, and a brown-sugar crumb topping. If you like making muffins, do yourself a favor and buy a nonstick muffin pan. This one is oiled before the batter goes in so your home-baked treats will release perfectly, leaving no crumbs or fruit behind. You can also use paper muffin cups, and if they’re slightly smaller than the muffin tin, you’ll yield a few extra.”

