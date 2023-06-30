After controversial arrest, a N.H. town searches for a new police chief

The arrest sparked a town investigation 11 days later and continues to be a topic of discussion as the community searches for a new chief.

Colleen Loud, 68, said she has hired an attorney and plans to sue the town over what she said was a wrongful arrest on Oct. 17, 2022, when two police officers took her from her home and into custody after saying she smelled like alcohol.

CONCORD, N.H. — Town officials in North Hampton are close to hiring a new police chief as they deal with the fallout from the controversial arrest of a woman in her own home last year.

A candidate for chief signed a conditional agreement with the town on Monday, according to Town Administrator Michael Tully. But Tully said the candidate’s identity won’t be made public until a background check is done and a contract is finalized, which he expects to happen by early August. He said the town has not been officially notified that Loud has filed a lawsuit.

Loud said she has hired attorney James Loring to represent her.

The previous chief, Kathryn Mone, announced her retirement in February. In April, she took a new job as major of operations at the York County Sheriff’s Office in Maine, according to a report from Seacoastonline. Both of the officers involved in Loud’s arrest have left the North Hampton police department and taken other law enforcement jobs in the area.

“Many people associated with that have left voluntarily from the town of North Hampton,” interim Police Administrator David Kurz said.

Arrested in her own home

Loud was about to watch a baseball game at home on Oct. 17, 2022, when two police officers knocked on her door. Officer Matt McCue wanted to know if Loud had heard a car crash into the bushes in front of her mobile home. After Loud told him she had not, she closed the door and got ready to watch the game.

Then the other police officer, Sergeant Asa Johnson, knocked. He thought he had smelled alcohol.

Loud works in retail and had stopped by a local bar for a few beers after work, she told the Globe.

Johnson made her take an alcohol test and found that her breath alcohol content was just over .08 percent, the legal limit for driving.

“We are taking you into police custody,” Loud remembers Johnson telling her. She told the Globe she was shocked.

“I’m sitting on my recliner waiting for a baseball game. The next minute you’re taking me into custody. What the hell?” she said. Loud said the officers told her a New Hampshire law allows police to take people into custody for their own protection — protection Loud didn’t feel she needed. She said they gave her a choice: Call someone to take care of her, or go to the “drunk tank” overnight.

They took her out of her home in handcuffs, and she spent the night in the Rockingham County Jail.

“I feel like I was violated,” she said. “My rights were violated. I was in my own home. I wasn’t staggering around. I wasn’t falling down drunk. I was doing nothing but literally waiting for a baseball game to start on TV.”

The town launched an investigation, hiring Kevin DiNapoli of Municipal Resources Inc. to review the arrest 11 days after the incident. Tully contacted MRI on the town’s behalf and asked the company to investigate the incident, after local officials received a complaint from another concerned resident about the incident.

In their reports, which were obtained by the Globe, McCue and Johnson described Loud’s home as being filled with “mountains of trash,” suggesting they had taken her into protective custody because the clutter seemed like “hoarding” and could be a fire hazard. They took pictures to document the conditions in the home. But Loud insists she was not in danger.

“My house is a mess, which is none of their business to be honest with you,” Loud said.

Unclear expectations

According to the town’s report, which was also obtained by the Globe, Johnson told DiNapoli that expectations set by Mone were not clear and he was confused. After similar incidents, the police chief had made it clear “she would rather get sued for taking action than not” taking action, he said. About two weeks before arresting Loud, Mone had told Johnson to do more when he responded to a domestic violence call although there were no legal grounds to take action. And a few days after arresting Loud, he said, Mone told him “nice job.”

When Mone was interviewed by DiNapoli on Nov. 17, she told the investigator that her officers were not trained or directed to remove someone from their own home based on their blood alcohol levels. She also said the officers shouldn’t have taken photographs inside the residence and that she was concerned they had knocked on Loud’s door both the first and second time, but had not addressed the incident with the officers since it happened.

There was no training, no change to department policy, and no disciplinary action after Loud’s arrest, the investigator found.

“In closing, although MRI believes Sergeant Johnson may have believed he was acting in the best interest of Loud on the evening in question, the action taken was not appropriate for the situation, and other short- and long-term remedies should have been pursued,” the investigation concluded. It found the department’s policies on who should have been notified and procedural actions were “vague.”

Select board members told Mone at a Jan. 2 meeting that they expected Johnson to be demoted. Two days later, Mone proposed disciplining Johnson with a verbal warning and additional training on the Fourth Amendment.

Tully told her that would not be acceptable. The incident was “a very serious and egregious violation of a resident’s personal rights,” he wrote on Jan. 5, noting that Mone had told the board that Johnson had a history of “poor decision making above and beyond this incident.”

“Any discipline less than a demotion (would be) a liability to the Department as well as the Town,” Tully added.

Jim Maggiore is one of North Hampton's select board members who oversaw the hiring process of a new police chief. Carl D. Walsh/For The Boston Globe

None of the officers involved in the incident are still working at the North Hampton Police Department.

Johnson took a different job and stopped working in North Hampton in late February.

On Feb. 27, Mone signed a separation agreement with the town. She announced her resignation the next day, and her last day of active duty was March 1. She received six months of her $106,865 salary, and an additional $40,000 in separation pay, per that agreement. Kurz, who is a senior consultant for MRI, has been working as the interim police administrator and assisting the town in its search for a permanent replacement.

“MRI concluded that it could have been done in a different, more professional manner,” Kurz said about the incident. “No one involved with that works there anymore. It was kind of like well, OK, let’s make sure we have the proper policy, training, hiring process, that these kinds of things will not be indicative of this department.”

Mone did not return a request for comment on her decision to retire. According to the terms of her separation agreement, town officials are prevented from providing any additional details other than her official retirement date, which was March 31.

James Sununu, who serves on the select board, told the Globe that Mone’s retirement was not connected to the investigation. “Those are two separate issues,” he said.

Sununu said the town launched the investigation after someone brought it to the attention of the county administrator. “He (the county administrator) described the incident to me. He had some concerns. I agreed with those concerns, and we thought that bringing in an outside party to evaluate whether this was handled the best way possible,” Sununu said. “We wanted an additional set of eyes on evaluating the situation.”

But the incident has influenced the search for a new chief, according to Jim Maggiore, another member of the select board who was involved in vetting candidates.

Maggiore said they’ve also sought feedback from residents in a way they never had before. They have asked for input on what the incident meant to them, how it affected them, and how they would want a police chief to be and to act.

Candidates were asked about what policy they would put in place to address this kind of issue, he said.

“In the broadest terms you try to find how can we learn and grow, what opportunities there are from something so tragic,” Maggiore said, referring to Loud’s arrest. “We do want a police chief candidate who will make sure that policies are up to date and everybody has proper communication — not to say there wasn’t, but to say how can we avoid any situations like this in the future.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.