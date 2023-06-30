AG Campbell orders RMV not to share immigrants’ information with ICE, in proposed new state regulations

The Work and Family Mobility Act , decided by a thin margin on Election Day last year, takes effect Saturday . The RMV is expecting over 250,000 new residents to get their driver’s licenses over the next four years — including more than 100,000 in the next six months. The department alerted residents that the office plans to more than double the number of road test examiners , in addition to adding temporary road test sites and bolstering customer service.

“This will protect the privacy of all applicants for licenses and learners permits in the Commonwealth, but especially our immigrant residents,” her office said in a statement. “We know many immigrant residents may be scared that information about them could be inappropriately shared with ICE and used for immigration enforcement. Our [regulations] will make sure it is not.”

In preparation for a new state law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses , Attorney General Andrea Campbell published preliminary regulations Friday to prevent the Registry of Motor Vehicles from sharing immigrants’ personal information with immigration enforcement officials.

Sofia Hall, deputy litigation director for Lawyers for Civil Rights, said the new law and accompanying regulations represent a critical step to ensuring “immigrants have the tools they need to engage safely in daily activities like going to work and taking their children to school.”

“Neither law enforcement nor the RMV should usurp their responsibilities to serve the public by sharing the private information of anyone that they serve, immigrants included,” she said. “Lawyers for Civil Rights has long opposed entanglement between any immigration enforcement and the activities that all residents should have access to to live full and safe lives. Nothing should impede that.”

Campbell’s office said the regulations prevent the RMV from sharing information about applicants with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, or “other immigration enforcement officials,” except in cases where a warrant or other court order is provided. The regulations state that in the case of a court order, the RMV is only permitted to share the information “specifically requested in the order,” and must notify the individual whose information was shared within three days “unless disclosure would impede a criminal investigation.”

The RMV is also not permitted to share any of the documents immigrants provide to prove their identity, including passports and birth certificates, except in limited circumstances such as to investigate fraud allegations, according to the regulations.

Applicants’ information will also be exempt from public records law, the regulations state. Campbell’s office said any individual or organization receiving sensitive information will be required to sign a certification asserting that they “will not use the information to enforce federal immigration law or disclose the information to immigration officials absent a court order.” Any state agency who already has access to this information will be required to make sure its data-sharing policies comply with the new regulations by Nov. 1, according to the regulations.

Laura Rótolo, field director for the American Civil Liberties Union Massachusetts, was among the most vocal advocates for the new law, which she said outlined privacy protections guiding the RMV’s use of personal information.

“The [attorney general’s] office was tasked with tightening up those protections, and these regulations really do that,” she said.

Rótolo said that in addition to creating clear and practical boundaries for data-sharing, the regulations also send “a really important message to the immigrant communities who applying in the coming days that the RMV will not share their information.”

“My hope is that they will feel confident that personal details simply won’t be shared with ICE or others involved in deportation activities,” Rótolo said. “This was the last missing piece, and we’re really excited that this law is going to be a reality for people in the coming days.”

A spokesperson for Campbell’s office said the regulations will be classified as “emergency regulations” to expedite the processing of license applications, while still protecting applicants’ information. In the coming weeks, the regulations will open for a period of public comment before becoming permanent.

