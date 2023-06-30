Bodycam video footage released from former Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett’s drowning at Florida beach

The video, which was posted on Facebook , shows a deputy running down the sandy beach.

Mallett, 35, was seen struggling while attempting to swim to a sandbar about 150 feet from the beach in Destin, Fla. around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities have released bodycam footage from one of the first responders who arrived at the Florida beach where former New England Patriots quarterback Ryan Mallett drowned on Tuesday.

“In response to dozens of media inquiries from across the U.S., we wanted to report that Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are continuing to gather information in the drowning of an Arkansas tourist Tuesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico,” the Facebook post said. “The victim is identified as former NFL professional athlete Ryan Mallett.”

Advertisement

After the bodycam footage, Sheriff Eric Aden appeared in the video and said that were “no indication of dangerous conditions out there” at the time of the incident, which appeared to be “a tragic accident.”

“Despite widespread media misinformation, yellow beach safety flags were flying at the time and there were no indications of any ‘riptides’,” the Facebook post said.

At least 10 people have died recently in dangerous rip currents along Gulf of Mexico beaches stretching across Florida’s Panhandle to Mobile, Alabama.

Many of the deaths happened on days with double red flags — which are posted at beach entrances and on lifeguard stations to warn beachgoers of potential rip currents.

The sheriff’s office said the “entire agency and the community at large are saddened by the tragedy.”

Mallett was selected by the New England Patriots out of the University of Arkansas in the third round of the 2011 draft.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.