Boston City Councilor Lara crashes car into Jamaica Plain house with son in backseat

Lara confirmed in a text message that she was involved in a crash and said she was with her son in the emergency room at Children’s.

Lara’s son, Zaire, was being treated Friday night at Boston Children’s Hospital, where he received “several stitches” and is expected to be OK, her office said in a statement.

Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara and her 7-year-old son were injured Friday when their car went off the road and crashed into a house in Jamaica Plain, according to her office.

Lee Nave, Lara’s chief of staff, said the city councilor suffered “some cuts and will probably require some stitches.”

Advertisement

“She braced for the airbag and then climbed in the back to get him out,” Nave said.

Boston police responded at 4:25 p.m. to a report of a car that had crashed into a house on 803 Centre St., according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a department spokesman. No other injuries were reported.

No further details were available Friday night, and a report on the crash was still being written, he said.

Nave said Lara’s car, a sedan, was totaled in the wreck. McNulty said the city’s Inspectional Services Department was assessing the damage to the house.

Nave said Lara was driving when she swerved to avoid an accident and crashed through a fence and yard before striking a house.

“It was a very scary situation for everyone involved but thankfully Councilor Lara and Zaire are expected to make a full recovery,” her office said in the statement.

Lara’s office said the councilor is grateful to first responders and hospital staff, as well as “the neighbors and bystanders who came to their aid on the scene.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico. Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him on Twitter @cotterreporter.