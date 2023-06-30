DA investigating ‘unattended death’ at Sterling police station last week

Authorities are investigating an “unattended death” at the Sterling police station last week, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office said Friday.
“Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and Sterling Police continue to investigate the June 23 unattended death at the Sterling Police Department,” Scott J. Croteau, an Early spokesperson, said in a statement.
“Authorities are awaiting autopsy results which include toxicology reports,” Croteau said. “No further information will be released at this time.”
Information on the circumstances surrounding the person’s death wasn’t available.
Sterling Police Chief Sean Gaudette didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment Friday morning.
Advertisement
Sterling is about 15 miles north of Worcester.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.