DA investigating ‘unattended death’ at Sterling police station last week

Authorities are investigating an “unattended death” at the Sterling police station last week, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office said Friday.

“Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office and Sterling Police continue to investigate the June 23 unattended death at the Sterling Police Department,” Scott J. Croteau, an Early spokesperson, said in a statement.

“Authorities are awaiting autopsy results which include toxicology reports,” Croteau said. “No further information will be released at this time.”