Dighton police chief charged in insider trading scheme allegedly texted friend that it was a ‘good time to buy’

Dupont, then a vice president at Boston-based Alexion, allegedly shared details he learned about the impending acquisition with Cronin, who allegedly passed the tip onto Jarett G. Mendoza, a long-time friend of both men, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission complaint and federal court records.

But according to federal prosecutors, something else was afoot during that conversation and others like it in the first half of 2020, a crucial period for Dupont’s then-employer, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, which was planning to acquire another company.

On April 8, 2020, Dighton Police Sergeant Shawn P. Cronin and drug company executive Joseph M. Dupont spent 20 minutes on the phone, a seemingly routine chat between childhood friends.

Advertisement

According to federal records, Cronin and Mendoza turned a profit by purchasing and selling shares in the company targeted by Alexion, an alleged insider trading scheme that expanded to include two doctors from New York.

Cronin and the two doctors — identified in federal records as Slava (Stanley) Kaplan and Paul Feldman — together netted $2.2 million dollars when the stock price for the target company, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., exploded by 130 percent after the Alexion takeover was announced on May 5, 2020, prosecutors allege.

Dupont, who is also a reserve police officer in Dighton, is not accused of profiting from the stock sales. But he and Cronin are charged with violating securities laws. Both men appeared in US District Court in Boston Thursday. Cronin was released on $250,000 bond, and Dupont was released on $200,000 bond, court records show.

Cronin was suspended from his job as Dighton’s police chief Thursday by the Board of Selectmen. According to his Linkedin profile, Cronin became a full-time police officer in 2006 and rose up the ranks as sergeant and lieutenant before being named chief last August.

Advertisement

Mendoza has agreed to plead guilty to charges related to the insider trading scheme and has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, according to court records and the US Attorney for Southern New York.

According to federal court records, once Cronin was alerted to the ongoing negotiations between the two drug companies, he reached out Kaplan, with whom his family had vacationed.

“If you need something to take your mind off of the everyday battle, remember the stock I told you about?” Cronin texted Kaplan, according to federal documents. “Good time to buy.”

Kaplan, in turn, allegedly notified his friend, Feldman, about the impending corporate sale. “I’m gonna owe you big,” Feldman allegedly texted Kaplan. “After news hits, sell and go on to the next.”

At the time of the Portola acquisition, Ludwig Hantson, then Alexion’s chief executive, said the firm was a strategic fit for his company, which was best known for its blockbuster drug Soliris. That medicine was approved in 2007 to treat a rare blood disorder.

Alexion was attracted to Portola because of its sole approved medicine, Andexxa, which was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration in 2018 as an antidote to life-threatening bleeding in patients on blood thinners.

Dupont, 44, and a resident of Rehoboth, worked at Alexion for more than five years, leaving in April to join Cambridge-based Biogen as head of commercial excellence and operations, according to his LinkedIn page. Biogen spokesman Jack Cox said the company, one of the biggest employers among drug companies in Massachusetts, had no comment.

Advertisement

Alexion said through a spokeswoman on Friday that it could not comment on legal matters involving former employees.

“We are committed to driving and enforcing the highest ethical standards guided by our Code of Ethics and Values, which all staff undertake mandatory training on,” the spokeswoman said.

AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish pharmaceutical company, bought Alexion in 2021 for $39 billion. The Boston-based subsidiary specializes in drugs to treat rare diseases.

Feldman and Kaplan have also been charged with securities violations, and both appeared in US District Court for the Southern District of New York for initial their appearance on Thursday. Both were released on personal bonds, according to court records.

The SEC is demanding that all of the participants in the alleged insider trading scheme “disgorge all ill-gotten gains ... and to pay prejudgment interest thereon.”

According to federal records, Cronin made $72,000 on his initial investment of $19,500. Mendoza made $38,600 from an initial investment of $25,000, the records state. Kaplan earned $472,100 after investing $27,100, and Feldman earned $1.7 million from an initial investment of $317,800, according to court papers.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com. Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.