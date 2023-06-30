Federal Judge William Smith talks civics, tweets, and crack cocaine

Smith, 63, was nominated by President George W. Bush in 2002, and served as chief judge of the US District Court in Rhode Island from 2013 to 2019. His announcement gives Biden 18 months to fill the seat before the next presidential election.

US District Court Judge William E. Smith this week notified President Joe Biden that he will become a “ senior judge ” on Jan. 1, 2025, reducing his caseload and creating a vacancy on the court. He took part in a quick Q&A with the Globe, reflecting on his 21 years on the bench.

Q: Why are you moving to senior status now?

A: The main reason is it gives the court the opportunity to have a new judge appointed, which is good for the court overall, and it allows me to modify my caseload a bit and then do some other things I’m interested in doing. For example, I might do more teaching at the Roger Williams University School of Law, where I’ve been a board member for 12 years.

Q: In 2020, you dismissed a lawsuit claiming Rhode Island students had a constitutional right to an adequate civics education. Explain why you went beyond the basics to write a 55-page opinion calling the suit “a cry for help from a generation of young people who are destined to inherit a country which we – the generation currently in charge – are not stewarding well.”

A: I was beginning to get very concerned about the norm violations, the behaviors, and the kind of reactionary politics we are observing now. I felt like something is going on here: We are not preparing the next generation to deal with this slow-motion crisis. Then, a couple of months later, Jan. 6 happened. Over my career, once in a while you get the opportunity to use the platform of being a judge to be able to express something that you think should be said.

Q: In 2005, you wrote a 71-page sentencing memo saying you would not “blindly apply” federal sentencing guidelines that treated 5 grams of crack as the equivalent of 500 grams of powder cocaine -- a policy that put many Black Americans behind bars for many years. The US Supreme Court called it a “well reasoned” decision. Did it end up making a difference?

A: Today, we have a recognition that there is really no difference between those (crack and powder cocaine). Fifteen years later, everyone is accepting that, but then it was radical to say the 100-to-1 ratio was senseless. I think I did contribute to that change, along with a number of other judges stepping out on the issue. We were in the minority. I absolutely think we made a difference.

Q: What decision weighs on you most heavily?

A: I think it’s all the people I sentenced between 2003 and 2007 when the guidelines were mandatory and the Supreme Court had not fully returned discretion to the District Court judges in sentencing. I don’t know how many defendants I sentenced to long sentences for fairly minor drug offenses in that time, and that is the one thing where I would like to roll back the clock on it, if I could.

Q: In 2013, when you’d just become chief judge, I wrote about how you’d just begun allowing reporters to use cellphones to tweet from the courtrooms. What’s the verdict – how has that policy worked out?

A: Allowing you all to bring devices and live tweet – that has been a success, for sure. In terms of our use of Twitter, I think it has helped us communicate things going on in the court. Social media changes so fast that it’s hard for us as an institution to keep up with it all. But overall we have to keep trying as best we can to keep up with the times. I think we probably need to get cameras into the courtroom so the public understands how the court works. That’s up to the Judicial Conference. But we had good experiments during the pandemic with using Zoom.

Q: After revelations about US Supreme Court justices, US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has proposed legislation that would create a process for investigating high court misconduct while strengthening recusal and disclosure standards. What are your thoughts on that proposal?

A: It’s pretty clear, based on public polling, that public confidence in the Supreme Court and courts in general is declining, and I know that this would be deeply concerning to the chief justice and judiciary generally. So I really think it’s important that the Supreme Court take steps to respond to these concerns effectively, and it would be much better if it comes from inside the court than if imposed by Congress.

Q: What has been the impact of the court program known as H.O.P.E. (“Helping Offenders Prepare for reEntry”) and the Deferred Sentencing Program?

A: These programs have been transformational for the court and defendants who come before the court. At the core of that philosophy is that incarceration is not going to solve all the problems that lead to crime, and that we need to be thinking a lot more deeply about the reasons why people commit crimes and what are the effective ways to deal with that. Prison time may be one aspect of it, but we have to focus a lot more on mental health treatment, treatment of addiction, housing, and employment for formerly incarcerated people. All of these things are critical to allowing people to turn the page and live in society in a law-abiding way.

