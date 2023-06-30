How grown-up Gronk feels about ‘Baby Gronk’

The talented youngster, and his father, came up in conversation when Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, co-hosts of The Barstool Sports show, “Bussin’ With The Boys,” recently approached Gronkowski at “Tight End University” in Nashville, Tenn.

If you haven’t heard, “Baby Gronk” is Jake San Miguel’s burly 10-year-old son, Madden. San Miguel has made the fourth grader a social media celebrity by posting videos of him playing football.

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has expressed a mix of bemusement and concern about a young social media personality known as “Baby Gronk,” and his father.

Tight End University, first held in 2021, is a summit for NFL tight ends that gives them an opportunity to learn from each other and improve their skills on the field.

Gronkowski told them how he and his brother were talking about “Baby Gronk” several weeks ago and his brother advised him to steer clear of the youngster because his father is “so annoying.”

“He goes, ‘Did I see him? His dad’s [expletive] hit me up 500 times already,’” Gronkowski recalled. “He goes, ‘Don’t do anything with him. The dad is so annoying.’”

“This was like five, six weeks ago, and then all of a sudden, two weeks later, it’s coming out everywhere,” Gronkowski said. “Me and my brother are dying laughing.”

Gronkowski said San Miguel had taken it “too far.”

“It’s to the point where it’s awkward. It’s too far,” Gronkowski said. “We are ceasing-and-desisting Baby Gronk’s dad!”

The Globe sent a message to the “Baby Gronk” Instagram account, which has more than 327,000 followers, but did not receive an immediate response.

