JFK’s Harvard essay resurfaces, to mockery, after Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

In Kennedy’s response to the essay prompt — for which he wrote fewer than 100 words — some saw hypocrisy in the court’s decision to overrule nearly half a century of legal precedent. While the Supreme Court ruled that race cannot be a factor in college admissions, many on social media noted that so-called “legacies,” the offspring of previous students at some elite universities, continue to have an upper hand when applying to schools.

He wrote as much as a 17-year-old in 1935 in his rather succinct essay to Harvard College, a copy of which resurfaced on social media and quickly became a target of derision after the Supreme Court struck down race-based affirmative action in college admissions on Thursday.

John F. Kennedy endeavored to be a “Harvard Man,” just like his father.

“A casual reminder of JFK’s college essay,” tweeted Rebecca Brenner Graham, who teaches history at the Madeira School in Washington, D.C., in the wake of the ruling.

“The reasons that I have for wishing to go to Harvard are several,” Kennedy wrote in the essay. “I feel that Harvard can give me a better background and a better liberal education than any other university. I have always wanted to go there, as I have felt that it is not just another college, but is a university with something definite to offer.”

He added that “to be a ‘Harvard man’ is an enviable distinction.”

Selective universities have used affirmative action programs as a way to ensure their campuses remain diverse and inclusive. With the Supreme Court overturning affirmative action, the nation’s most prestigious schools are likely to see a significant decline in in the number of Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous students admitted, according to research and analyses presented to the court last year.

The Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum has a digitized version of Kennedy’s application materials to Harvard, which includes his transcript from The Choate School — his grades were less than spectacular — along with a letter his father, Joseph Kennedy, wrote to the freshman dean explaining that while his son “has a very brilliant mind for the things in which he is interested,” he is “careless and lacks application” in those in which he is not.

“Getting into Harvard: 1) be a person of color in the top 20 of every student in America, with SATs and recommendation from a state senator. 2) have [Joseph] Kennedy be your dad, write something about being a Harvard man on a cocktail napkin, transcribe it to your application,” tweeted one person about JFK’s answer to the essay prompt.

While the application process was markedly less rigorous when Kennedy was applying, many online noted the surefire advantage the future president had as the son of a well-known and wealthy businessman who had graduated from Harvard years earlier.

“He’d still get in today. Because donor and legacy,” one person tweeted of Kennedy.

“No one benefits from affirmative action more than <checks notes> Kennedy Americans,” added another. “Nepo babies politics version in Ivy,” chimed in one person.

Kennedy graduated from Harvard in 1940, and was elected president in 1960.

The bar for admission to Harvard is now incredibly high — just 3.2 percent of undergraduate applicants were accepted for the class of 2026 — and whether Kennedy would be admitted now, even with his wealthy, privileged background, is debatable.

But still, many noted that it’s students from marginalized and underrepresented backgrounds who will be affected by the ruling, while the legacy system — a century-old practice that overwhelming benefits white and wealthy students — will remain untouched.

In the remarks he delivered on the decision Thursday, President Biden referred to the legacy system as one that expands “privilege instead of opportunity.”

On campus, students at Harvard reacted to the affirmative action decision with shock and disappointment, calling it a “step in the wrong direction.” In a video that incoming Harvard president Claudine Gay posted on Thursday, she acknowledged the school lacks “all of the answers about what’s next,” but would “continue opening doors.”

