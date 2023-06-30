John Mayer, Little Big Town open for Ed Sheeran’s concert at Gillette Stadium

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced Friday that the artists John Mayer and Little Big Town would open at Sheeran’s concerts this weekend at Gillette Stadium, the stadium said in a statement.

Mayer will be opening at his concert on Friday, and Little Big Town will be opening at his Saturday concert, the statement said.

R&B singer Khalid, as well as singer Rosa Linn, were originally slotted to open the two concerts in Foxborough, which are part of Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour. Linn will still be opening the shows on both Friday and Saturday, in addition to Mayer and Little Big Town, the statement said.