July Fourth weekend weather will tease rain, but it won’t be a washout

For those of you who are not fans of the humidity, Saturday is the most comfortable day. Dew points will rise Sunday, Monday, and into July Fourth. Eventually the dews will be reaching the 60s and 70s, creating that oppressive feeling. This is also going to keep the nights quite warm, with readings Saturday night in the 60s, but it may not go much below 70 for Sunday and Monday nights.

Friday was a beautiful day across much of Southern New England, with warm temperatures and typical summer time humidity. While the weekend will not be perfect, it will certainly be acceptable, with lots of dry hours, limited levels of precipitation, and warm temperatures.

Lots of sunshine was evident across the region Friday evening. COD Weather

In terms of precipitation we should be rain-free for Saturday. Any cloud cover early in the morning will dissipate and leave us with a great beach day, with temperatures reaching into the 80s. Some patchy fog starts the day on Sunday and with an increase in a southerly flow, clouds will tend to thicken up and we’ll look for a few showers in the afternoon.

We’re kind of used to this pattern at this point, knowing that the shower chances in the forecast do not mean we’re going to necessarily get rain, but it is an ever-present risk in the afternoon.

Dew points well into the 60s will be common on Sunday this weekend. COD Weather

There’s a good chance for showers Sunday night. When you awaken Monday we should see partly to mostly cloudy skies, in other words a little bit of sunshine, but showers could build in the afternoon. It’s a little breezy and humid with temperatures into the 80s.

Highs Saturday will be well into the 80s away from the water. NOAA

Then as we head for July Fourth it looks partly sunny with maybe a mid-afternoon shower, and temperatures in the 80s along with higher levels of humidity.

Showers are likely Monday afternoon, especially away from the coastline. Cape COD should remain dry. TropicalTidbits

It becomes partly cloudy for Tuesday night and by the time the fireworks are going off around 9:00 p.m. all areas should be dry, muggy, and warm.

This will be a good night to be outside but make sure to have bug spray on hand.

The second half of next week has the potential for even warmer conditions with some 90-degree air possible especially away from the coastline. When you combine this with the humidity it may feel in the mid 90s and it would not be surprising to see some heat advisories issued at some point.

As we close our June it is worth noting the month was cooler and cloudier than average, with near normal rainfall, in spite of the fact some areas, mostly north, were wetter than average.