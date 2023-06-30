Law enforcement officials find no ‘credible threat’ to July 4 festivities

“I’m happy to say that currently we are aware of no credible threats,” Mawn said.

Authorities have been “scouring” intelligence for weeks for any possible threat to the celebration, said State Police Interim Colonel John E. Mawn Jr.

With hundreds of thousands of revelers expected at Tuesday’s annual July 4th Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular along the Charles River, officials said during a public safety briefing Friday they have found no “credible threats” to security.

As preparations continued at the Hatch Memorial Shell under brilliant sunshine, Gina K. Kwon, the state’s undersecretary of law enforcement, said safety planning for the event includes multiple “layers.”

“This will include State Police Bomb Squad, explosive detecting canines, Hazmat teams from the Department of Fire Services, and our local partners in Boston and Cambridge,” Kwon said.

She said officials will be closely monitoring the event to respond to any potential hazards.

“Please carry as little as possible to this event, and only those items that you need,” Kwon said. “Please stay alert, and if you see anything out of the ordinary, report it to uniformed officers.”

Kwon also expressed excitement about the event and what it affirms about the national spirit.

“The sights and sounds of the Pops on Tuesday will show the world what makes the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts a beacon of hope, a global leader, and a priceless treasure for all of us who call this place home,” she said.

Mawn said attendees “will observe our marine units in the river and our air wing above them.”

“Behind the scenes, what the public does not see is the rigorous and meticulous intelligence operation undertaken by our Fusion Center, the Boston police’s Boston Regional Intelligence Center, and our partners at the FBI,” he said.

Meanwhile, MBTA buses and trains and the commuter rail will be free after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green.

“I also want to remind everyone that this is a family-oriented event to be enjoyed by everyone,” Green said. “So please be courteous and be respectful to one another.”

“I also want to stress that alcohol consumption and/or unruly behavior will not be tolerated on the MBTA,” he added. “There will be an increased number of uniformed police officers throughout the system to assist with the expected high volume of ridership.”

Plainclothes officers will also be patrolling the system, he said.

Live musical performances begin at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on Bloomberg TV and Radio, as well as WHDH-TV, the Boston Symphony Orchestra said.

Live acts will include the 90s supergroup En Vogue, Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez, and country music duo LOCASH.

And no July 4th on the Esplanade would be complete without pyrotechnics; that’s why Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture will herald a “thrilling fireworks display” over the Charles around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

“And yes, we will fire the howitzer cannon during the 1812 overture,” a bow-tied Dennis Alves,director of artistic planning for the Pops, said during Friday’s briefing.

“Performing our annual July 4 concert on the Charles River Esplanade is always a tremendous thrill and a huge honor for us, and the fantastic musical talent we’ve lined up will make 2023 a year to remember — and one not to miss,” Pops conductor Keith Lockhart said in a statement.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Maliya Ellis can be reached at maliya.ellis@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @EllisMaliya.