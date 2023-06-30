Man charged with murder in February shooting of Sharon woman in Dorchester

Wells was arraigned Friday afternoon in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said in a statement.

Boston police arrested Stepheon Wells, 20, on Friday morning near 26 Hemenway St., just east of the Fenway area, on a warrant charging him with the shooting death of 32-year-old Diva Ayuso, of Sharon , in February, the Boston Police Department said in a statement.

A South Boston man was arrested and charged with murder Friday in the fatal shooting of a woman in Dorchester earlier this year.

Judge Jonathan Tynes ordered Wells held without bail, the statement said. His next court date is July 31 for a probable cause hearing.

Ayuso was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds when police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 15 Fermoy Heights in Dorchester on the night of Feb. 18, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days following her death, Ayuso’s uncle told the Globe that she was a devoted mother to her 12-year-old son and a “very friendly, very happy” person who loved life.

“She was a great person,” her uncle, Abiezer Ayuso, said. “She was really on point. Diva was one of those people; very outgoing, very friendly.”

Diva Ayuso worked in an office role for the Massachusetts Environmental Police and had recently been promoted, her uncle said. She came from a family with a background in law enforcement — Abiezer Ayuso is a major in the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department and her father, Carmelo Ayuso, is a retired State Police lieutenant.

