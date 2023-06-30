Man whose $3 million lottery ticket was allegedly stolen at Lakeville liquor store to receive check Friday

The rightful winner of the Quic Pic prize in the Jan. 17 Mega Millions drawing will accept his check during a ceremony at Lottery headquarters at 9:30 a.m. Friday, the agency said in a statement.

State Lottery officials on Friday will present a ceremonial $3 million check to a customer whose winning ticket was allegedly stolen by an employee of a Lakeville liquor store in January.

Better late than never, especially when you’re waiting on a $3 million payout.

“A ceremonial check will be presented and the winner will be available for questions,” the statement said.

The customer, Paul Little, purchased the winning ticket at the former Savas Liquors at 330 Bedford St. on Jan. 17, according to authorities. He bought two Mass Cash tickets and two Quic Pic tickets for the Mega Millions game. He added a multiplier to increase the Mega Millions jackpot, officials said.

The cashier, Carly Nunes, rang up the sale, which also included a bag of barbecue chips, spending a total of $12, officials said. After buying the tickets, Little left the store, unintentionally leaving behind the tickets in the lottery tray, according to legal filings.

Around 45 minutes later, another customer saw the two tickets in the tray and gave them to Nunes, legal filings said. Nunes took the tickets and said they must have belonged to the man who left them behind, officials have said.

That evening, the Mass Millions winning numbers were announced and were identical to the numbers on the lottery ticket that was left in the store, per court papers.

On Jan. 19, a co-worker of Nunes’s named Joseph Reddem, 32, drover Nunes and her boyfriend to Lottery headquarters, where Nunes submitted her claim for the winning prize, prosecutors said. Nunes and Reddem were later seen arguing in the lobby over how much money Reddem would receive, with Nunes saying she would “only pay him $200,000,” officials said.

The argument was overheard by officials and captured on security video. The ticket also was torn and seemingly burnt, which led lottery officials to question Nunes, officials said.

Nunes said she bought the winning tickets toward the end of her shift but later told investigators that she “inadvertently obtained the winning ticket,” according to prosecutors.

Investigators reviewed video footage from the store that showed Little bought the ticket, according to legal filings. They posted flyers with his image and canvassed the area to try to find him. Little was eventually located on Feb. 13, officials said.

Nunes and Reddem are both charged criminally in connection with the alleged plot and have both pleaded not guilty.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.