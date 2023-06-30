N.H. Supreme Court decision puts cyberstalkers on notice

The man had made statements wishing that the woman be brutalized with sexual violence or shot, and he created digital images and animations to depict her nude and being violently assaulted, posting them on various social media sites and a fake dating profile impersonating the victim, the court concluded.

All five justices affirmed the civil protective order that a trial court had imposed against the Belmont, N.H., man after concluding that his online posts about the woman constituted stalking.

Advocates for survivors of domestic violence and abuse are applauding the New Hampshire Supreme Court after a unanimous decision Thursday ceded no ground to a man accused of targeting a woman with violent and sexual images and messages online.

The victim and her stalker have known each other since high school but never had a personal relationship, according to court records. They are each identified only by their initials in Supreme Court records.

The protective order didn’t just prohibit the defendant from posting inappropriate material about the victim. It also prohibited him from posting the victim’s name or image anywhere online for a year. The man claimed the order violated his free speech rights, and the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, while condemning his speech as “abhorrent,” argued that the “sweeping” scope of the order went too far.

“Because the restriction is not narrowly tailored to the communications that were found to have contributed to Defendant’s unlawful stalking campaign, it violates the First Amendment,” ACLU attorneys Gilles R. Bissonnette and Henry R. Klementowicz wrote in an amicus brief.

But none of the judges were persuaded to curtail the order. They ruled that its scope fits within the intended purpose of the relevant law, which seeks to protect innocent people from conduct that would cause a reasonable person to fear for their personal safety or for the safety of an immediate family member. The justices expressly rejected the notion that the order is “expansive” or “sweeping.”

“The trial court order does not prohibit the defendant from engaging in social media platforms and allows the defendant to participate in almost all online activity,” Supreme Court justice Gary E. Hicks wrote. “Furthermore, the order does not prohibit the defendant from speaking about the plaintiff in any offline forum. The order at issue simply restrains the defendant from continuing to stalk the plaintiff, including by using her name on any social media, for a period of one year. Under the circumstances of this case, we conclude that the order is narrowly tailored to serve a compelling governmental interest.”

Lyn Schollett, executive director of the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic Sexual Violence, which filed an amicus brief in the case, said she was glad to see the court decide this case on the merits.

“I think the most important message from this opinion is to offenders, which is that you cannot terrorize people and simply call it free speech,” she said.

Schollett said the stalking in this case was perpetrated entirely online, but it had the same effect as in-person stalking, which is to subject a victim to an ongoing state of terror.

“The power of stalking is that it keeps the victim in a perpetual state of fear and hypervigilance, and the Supreme Court recognized the necessity of protecting victims from further abuse in this case by deciding that it’s a compelling state interest,” she said.

“We hope that this case means that in future cases the court will look carefully at online stalking and recognize the very real threat that it is,” she added.

Mary Krueger, a staff attorney for New Hampshire Legal Assistance in Claremont, who filed an amicus brief in the case, said the Supreme Court carefully balanced the defendant’s free speech rights with the victim’s right to live free from violent stalking.

“It recognized that the state’s interest in addressing threatening and obsessive stalking allows for very narrow and specific restrictions on a defendant’s future online conduct,” she said.

“This will allow courts to write protective orders tailored to prevent future online stalking without running afoul of free speech rights,” she added.

