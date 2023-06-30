‘Our biggest concern is death.’ Severe staffing shortage plus gridlock in Sumner Tunnel closure imperils public, EMS workers warn.

One of the most pressing issues is the ability of ambulances to travel quickly in and out of East Boston, a community of 50,000 residents, because the Sumner is a major link between the neighborhood and the acute care hospitals in the rest of the city. Mutter said the union has pleaded for help to staff extra ambulances in East Boston during July and August when the Sumner is closed and the existing trucks will likely be stuck in traffic coming or going to hospitals.

“Our biggest concern is death, somebody dying because we don’t have the ambulances and personnel to respond to their 911 call,” said Nicholas Mutter, a paramedic and secretary of the Emergency Medical Service Division of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.

State and Boston officials have been warning about nightmarish gridlock when the Sumner Tunnel closes next week. But EMS workers say there’s a more dire specter facing the public: a severe staffing shortage, combined with the gridlock, is likely to mean very long waits for ambulances in the city.

Mutter said the shortage of EMTs and paramedics in the city is so severe that many are being ordered to routinely work 16-hour shifts just to keep a minimum number of ambulances on the street.

And still, city data show that median ambulance response times in Boston for the most life-threatening emergencies — cardiac arrest, arterial bleeds, an unconscious person — was just under 8 minutes in May. The goal is six minutes, because permanent brain damage and harm to other tissues in the body, such as the heart, can set in with lack of blood flow after several minutes.

“If you’re having a stroke and we don’t get there in a timely fashion, there are certain [medications] to reverse certain types of strokes, essentially a clot buster,” Mutter said. “There is a certain time frame to administer it and if we can’t get there, or don’t get to the hospital in that time frame, they are not a candidate for it and have poorer outcomes.”

State and city officials have vowed to provide additional ambulances for East Boston but have released conflicting information in those plans and have not addressed whether they will have sufficient EMTs and paramedics to staff those vehicles.

Boston EMS sent a statement to the Globe saying that in addition to its regular complement of ambulances, the department is planning to add two additional ambulances, staffed on overtime.

“Our goal is to have two ambulances covering East Boston at any given time during the closure,” the statement said. The department did not respond to questions about staffing concerns.

At the same time, the state Department of Transportation issued different plans for ambulance service during the Sumner closure. It assured residents that there will be two dedicated ambulances for East Boston and two “rotating” ambulances during the day and evening shifts to support EMS ambulances, as well as one rotating ambulance overnight.

Asked to clarify and explain precisely how many more additional ambulances this might mean, MassDOT released a statement to the Globe on Thursday stating that there would be no ambulances actually dedicated to East Boston.

It said there will be a total of two additional ambulances deployed during the closure but they would be posted “near the portal to the Callahan and Ted Williams Tunnels for deployment to East Boston.

“They will also respond to emergencies on the Boston side to diminish the need for East Boston ambulances to traverse to the Boston side to mitigate increases in call volume, thereby keeping them in East Boston prepared to respond promptly to 9-1-1 emergencies in East Boston,” the statement said.

Shifting more resources to East Boston — amid the severe staffing shortage at EMS —is likely to have a domino effect on wait times for ambulances in the rest of the city, Mutter said.

“It’s truly a balancing act,” Mutter said. “Ultimately, if we don’t have someone to staff an ambulance in an area, they will get the next closest ambulance.”

But the chief executive of the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, the largest center in the state, said its recently rebuilt emergency department will be able to lighten the load on ambulances in that neighborhood because it is “well-suited” to deal with a majority of the situations hospitals on the the other side of the tunnel would.

A crew with Cataldo Ambulance Service prepared to enter the rear of the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center in Maverick Square. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“We’ve prepared our staff to expect patients with acute conditions who will need a higher level of care in a timely manner,” Greg Wilmot, the center’s chief executive said in a statement.

“Any change of this magnitude brings an element of the unknown along with it,” Wilmot said. “There will be things that we learn during the early days of the tunnel closure that I’m sure we’ll have to work with our elected officials to remedy.”

Similarly, Cataldo Ambulance, which serves a large swath of Eastern Massachusetts and typically races patients from Chelsea, Somerville, and Revere into Boston, has also beefed up services in the months leading up to the Sumner closure.

Kevin Turner, Cataldo’s chief operating officer, said to cope with their own serious staffing shortage, the company is using “fly trucks,” essentially adding four paramedics who drive around in private trucks and race to help out any ambulance that is only staffed with emergency medical technicians, who are not certified to do advanced life support treatment, such as insert breathing tubes and intravenous lines in critically ill patients, as well as dispense many medications.

“We have known this [tunnel closure] was coming and we have planned for this since January,” Turner said.

Kay Lazar can be reached at kay.lazar@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @GlobeKayLazar.