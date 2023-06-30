Owner of 3 R.I. nursing homes stole millions in federal funds, neglected patients, New York lawsuit alleges

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed the lawsuit in a state court in Manhattan on Wednesday, which sought to block Centers Health Care from admitting any new residents to their New York-based nursing homes until they were sufficiently staffed. James asked the court to force Centers, its owners Daryl Hagler and Kenneth Rozenberg, and others who are involved in the alleged fraud, to return the stolen money.

PROVIDENCE — A health care company that operates three nursing homes in Rhode Island has been sued by the New York attorney general who alleges the company stole $83 million in government funds while understaffing its facilities. The misuse of government funds has resulted in widespread neglect, illness, and preventable death among the nursing homes’ residents, the suit alleges, while the company’s owners enriched themselves and their relatives.

James’s suit was related to the company’s New York properties. Centers also owns Bannister Center in Providence, Oak Hill in Pawtucket, and Kingston Center in West Kingston. The company also owns facilities in New Jersey and Kansas.

When asked if Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha was looking into any alleged mismanagement of funds or patient neglect at Centers’ nursing homes in Rhode Island, spokesman Brian Hodge declined to provide details.

“We cannot comment on any investigations that may or may not be ongoing,” said Hodge.

Nursing homes in Rhode Island collectively received $30 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding in 2022. Bannister received nearly $634,000, Oak Hill received nearly $491,000, and Kingston Center (under the name Shady Acres Operations Associates LLC) received $202,000.

Starting in March 2020 and through December 2021, Centers properties in Rhode Island received at least $700,000 of the state’s $1.25 billion slice of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, the Globe has found.

In 2020, as patients and employees in Centers nursing homes struggled through the pandemic, the New York suit claims Centers owners Rozenberg and Hagler both allegedly used a bank account that received profits obtained fraudulently and illegally from the nursing homes. With no loan documentation or repayment terms, Rozenberg purchased the controlling interest in El Al Airlines, headquartered in Israel, for $103 million using this bank account tied to the nursing homes, the suit alleged.

At the time of the airline purchase, Bannister workers had demanded safe staffing levels and better wages. Some workers were only earning slightly more than minimum wage.

Rozenberg increased his ownership stake in the airline earlier this year, and the deal was allegedly promoted on Centers’s own website at the time the suit in New York was filed. By Friday, the page on Centers website was taken down.

The suit “demonstrates in excruciating detail, too many nursing home owners are raking in millions of dollars in profit while their residents suffer and even die from chronic short staffing and neglect,” said Jesse Martin, the executive vice president of SEIU District 1199NE, the New England Health Care Employees Union, which represents the workers at Bannister. “Enough is enough.”

Martin also called for Rhode Island to pass stronger financial transparency laws to “ensure a tragedy like Centers Health Care can never happen again.”

Centers Health Care has denied all of the suit’s allegations.

Jeff Jacomowitz, a spokesman for Centers Health Care, said the company “prides itself on its commitment to patient care.” The company “wholeheartedly” denied James’s allegations and had allegedly attempted to resolve the matter out of court, Jacomowitz told the Globe on Friday.

“We will fight these spurious claims with the facts on our side,” said Jacomowitz. “Beyond that, Centers Health Care will not comment on ongoing litigation.”

Jacomowitz did not answer questions related to the stability of Centers’s three nursing homes in Rhode Island or if they were at risk of closing.

The news comes as Bannister Center in Providence has struggled in recent years. The nursing union that represents the workers at the facility has accused executives at Centers of putting employees and patients “in danger” by understaffing the facility.

A 161-bed facility, Bannister has stacked up a significant amount of fines throughout the pandemic for reported deficiencies by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare. In its most recent inspection in May 2022, inspectors reported 10 deficiencies that indicated the facility failed to provide basic life support, including CPR, to a resident requiring emergency care prior to emergency medical personnel arriving on the scene. Inspectors also found there was a lack of cleanliness, and that Bannister failed to provide necessary treatment and services, and failed to comply with food service safety requirements, among other issues.

The facility was fined $37,606 for the 10 incidents, an improvement from the $61,620 in fines Bannister was assessed in 2021, and $197,808 in 2020.

Both Oak Hill and Bannister have only one star out of five from Medicare officials due to below average quality of care, health inspection reports, and understaffing. Kingston Center, Centers’s third property in Rhode Island, has earned three stars, but continues to rank poorly in quality and was assessed $118,975 in federal fines since 2020 due to deficiencies.

“Rather than honor their legal duty to residents to provide the highest possible quality of life, Centers leadership and their associates seized every opportunity to put personal profit over resident care,” said James.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.