Police search for Brockton man who cut off GPS device and fled amid domestic assault trial

The convicted man, Edsondly Jean-Paul, 32, removed the device he was required to wear as a condition of his release and fled around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office. Authorities detected a GPS strap violation and filed records with the court reporting his disappearance, the office said in a statement.

Police are searching for a Brockton man who cut off his GPS ankle bracelet and fled a day before he was convicted in absentia Friday on charges of stabbing his wife with a kitchen knife two years ago.

Jean-Paul’s trial continued Friday and he was convicted on charges of assault and battery of a family or household member, aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault and battery, all stemming from 2021 charges, Cruz’s office said.

Advertisement

Brockton and State Police are working to locate Jean-Paul, who will face sentencing once he is apprehended, the statement said.

Jean-Paul’s attorney, Daniel Pond, declined to comment when reached by phone Friday.

On Feb. 6, 2021, at about 5 p.m., Brockton police responded to a report of an assault and battery in progress at a home on Pine Grove Drive, where Jean-Paul, his wife, and their two children lived, according to court records.

Authorities said Jean-Paul invited police into the apartment when they arrived. Officers found his wife sitting on a couch and bleeding from multiple lacerations on her arm, according to court records.

The victim told police that he had stabbed her with a kitchen knife, and Jean-Paul said she had been attacked by a group of people while he was at work and he found her bleeding on the couch when he returned, according to court records.

Officers located a bloody knife in a kitchen trash can, and Jean-Paul was placed under arrest, the district attorney’s office said.

Advertisement









Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_. Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.