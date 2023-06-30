Providence bank robbery: Nearly half a million dollars stolen, police say

Providence Police Commander Kevin Lanni said that the burglary of the Santander Bank in the heart of Federal Hill appeared to be sophisticated and well-planned. He declined to comment on whether any of the people involved were bank employees, and declined to release any names.

PROVIDENCE — Police investigators are now focused on several “persons of interest” in a brazen late-night heist that cleaned a bank vault of nearly half a million dollars early Thursday.

The bank’s surveillance cameras inside recorded the masked suspects as they burglarized the bank and grabbed a “substantial” amount of money from the vault. The bank’s alarm went off at around 2:02 a.m., which prompted security to call the police about a breaking and entering in progress.

However, when police arrived, the suspects were gone, and so was the money. Police reviewed footage from multiple security cameras, and seized evidence.

These kinds of heists are rare, mainly because there are often multiple layers of security locks and systems to protect money and valuables and prevent overrides. The location of this Santander Bank, on Atwells Avenue in the middle of Federal Hill, is a well-trafficked, touristy area, barely a half mile from the Providence Police Department, in the city’s Public Safety Complex.

The last big heist in Providence — one of the biggest in the nation’s history — involved a vault used by members of organized crime inside a fur storage facility where the wives and girlfriends stored their furs. The Bonded Vault heist of 1975 was long believed to have been orchestrated by New England mob boss Raymond L.S. Patriarca. None of the estimated $30 million in cash and valuables was ever recovered by law enforcement.









