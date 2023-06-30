R.I. universities commit to advancing diversity after Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

Brown University President Christina H. Paxson has promised to conducted a full legal review of the court’s opinion, and expressed her “deep disappointment” in the decision that “upended decades of precedent.”

PROVIDENCE — Colleges and universities in Rhode Island reaffirmed their commitments to diversity in the wake of the US Supreme Court decision to end race-based affirmative action in college admissions, with some stating that it would not change their selection processes.

“We have begun immediately conducting a thorough legal review of the 237-page opinions in the two cases. This will take time,” Paxson wrote in a letter to the Brown community on Thursday.

Advertisement

Paxson said Brown is “firmly committed” to diversity and is “committed to complying with the law.” However, she said given the complexity and length of the court’s decision, it was too soon to say with “certainty or specificity how the court’s decision might affect Brown.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

“I want to underscore that Brown is and will remain firmly committed to advancing the diversity and inclusion that is central to achieving the highest standards of academic excellence and preparing our students to grow and lead in a complex world,” Paxson wrote. “We know that Brown is strongest when people learn and work together in environments in which they are supported and respected for who they are. This will continue at Brown.”

The Supreme Court’s majority opinion against affirmative action stems from two legal cases that challenged the lawfulness of race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and at the University of North Carolina. In it, Chief Justice John Roberts called race-based affirmative action policies “stereotyping” that could not be reconciled with the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.

Some legal analysts said the ruling has wiped out decades of clear guidance on how colleges could pursue diversity. Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos said the decision “is a blow to every student of color striving for an opportunity and sets back efforts to address generations of inequality.”

Advertisement

Senator Jack Reed, a Democrat from Rhode Island, said scrapping affirmative action “means fewer underrepresented students in higher education and in the leadership pipeline to the boardroom and halls of power.”

Echoing Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissent, Reed said this ruling “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

In Washington, President Joe Biden expressed disappointment in the court’s ruling, and said the federal government will play a role in establishing new practices for universities to follow. The Education and Justice Departments, the president said, would publish guidelines within 45 days to help institutions determine what admissions policies are now legal.

Other higher education leaders in Rhode Island doubled down on their commitment to diversity in the wake of the court’s ruling.

“Our steadfast commitment to affirmative action is integral to advancing equitable opportunities and ensuring that every member of our community has equitable access to education and resources,” said Meghan Hughes, the outdoing president of the Community College of Rhode Island. “This commitment remains unwavering regardless of today’s Supreme Court decision.”

The student body at Rhode Island College is largely made up of people from low-income backgrounds. RIC president Dr. Jack R. Warner said while the decision was “a big blow to advancing representation in higher education,” it will mainly affect “elite colleges that have quotas or goals around their admissions explicitly based on race.”

Advertisement

“That said, any roll back of protections to civil rights is a threat to all of us,” he wrote in a letter to students. “The educational disparities we see across racial and ethnic lines in this country have persisted for far too long.

“We believe that the most effective way to eliminate those disparities is through the intentional application of resources and policies in the direction of equity and inclusive excellence,” continued Warner in his letter. “This decision by the Supreme Court makes that challenge more difficult.”

Other institutions said the court’s opinion did not change their selection process.

Policy statements on the University of Rhode Island’s website say the university is “committed to the principles of affirmative action,” but officials told the Globe that the school does not consider race a “deciding factor.”

Salve Regina University’s selection process uses a “holistic review process” that does not base decisions solely on race. Roger Williams University President Ioannis Miaoulissaid the decision “does not change who we are.” And, in a statement, Johnson & Wales University said it “has been and continues to be committed diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

At Providence College, President Father Kenneth Sicard called the court’s decision “disappointing,” but said the college is committed to “creating a community that mirrors the diversity of the church.”

“This is a fundamental ideal at the heart of our Catholic and Dominican mission, the contemporary expression of the principles upon which PC was founded more than a century ago,” said Sicard. “I have said many times that the meaningful embrace of diversity is an important priority, and today’s disappointing news only serves to strengthen that resolve.”

Advertisement

Sicard said working group led by PC’s Dean of Admission and Financial Aid Raul Fonts has been planning in anticipation of this ruling since January. “And we are prepared to adjust as required,” said Sicard, but noted more details on those changes would not be released until after college officials further evaluate the court’s decision.

Jim Vincent, a longtime president of the NAACP Providence branch and a board member of the African Alliance of Rhode Island and Black Lives Matter R.I. PAC, said he was a direct beneficiary of affirmative action in college admissions when it began in 1968.

“I shudder to think what our nation would be like without college affirmative action,” he said. “The progress made by my fellow graduates has had a tremendous impact on our communities beyond words. This horrible decision sets back progress made within communities of color by decades.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.