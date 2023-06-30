Tell us: How will the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling affect your college applications?

The US Supreme Court on Thursday banned the use of race-based affirmative action in college admissions, overruling nearly half a century of precedents and depriving many universities of a tool they say is essential for keeping their campuses diverse.

But there was at least one glimmer of hope for advocates of diversity and inclusion on college campuses: the ruling decision leaves intact an approach known as holistic college admissions, which is the review process most selective colleges use to consider applicants’ unique lives and personal experiences beyond academic achievements.

If you are a high school student or a teacher or college admissions counselor, how is this decision affecting how you are thinking about applying to college? Will it change your strategy or the schools you apply to? Tell us in the survey below.