Taunton teenager charged with spray-painting racist graffiti at a home and synagogue

A Taunton teenager has been charged with spray-painting racist graffiti at a home and synagogue earlier this month, police said.

The 15-year-old boy is charged with property damage to intimidate, malicious destruction to a motor vehicle, and two counts of vandalizing property, police said in a statement.

The charges stem from vandalism that was discovered on June 16. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers went to a home on Everett Street for a report of vandalism and found homophobic and racist graffiti spray-painted on a vehicle and recycling bin, police said.