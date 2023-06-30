Taunton teenager charged with spray-painting racist graffiti at a home and synagogue

A Taunton teenager has been charged with spray-painting racist graffiti at a home and synagogue earlier this month, police said.
The 15-year-old boy is charged with property damage to intimidate, malicious destruction to a motor vehicle, and two counts of vandalizing property, police said in a statement.
The charges stem from vandalism that was discovered on June 16. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers went to a home on Everett Street for a report of vandalism and found homophobic and racist graffiti spray-painted on a vehicle and recycling bin, police said.
While officers were investigating, the police department received two calls about graffiti found at the Congregation Agudath Achim of Greater Taunton, a synagogue on Winthrop Street in Taunton. A swastika and other hateful references were spray-painted on the side of the building, and the writing appeared similar to the graffiti at the Everett Street home, police said.
The 15-year-old will be summoned to appear in Taunton Juvenile Court at a later date, police said.
