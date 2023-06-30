Tell us: How does the Supreme Court’s ruling on student loans impact you?

fb-pixel Skip to main content

By Jenna Reyes Globe Staff,Updated June 30, 2023, 1 hour ago
A tassel with 2023 on it rests on a graduation cap as students walk in a procession for Howard University's commencement in Washington, Saturday, May 13, 2023.Alex Brandon/Associated Press

On Friday morning, the Supreme Court rejected President Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion of debt with his student loan forgiveness program.

The 6-3 decision now leaves borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume by late summer.

