Tell us: How does the Supreme Court’s ruling on student loans impact you?

On Friday morning, the Supreme Court rejected President Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion of debt with his student loan forgiveness program.
The 6-3 decision now leaves borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume by late summer.
