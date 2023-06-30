Tidewater Landing developer misses self-imposed financing deadline

The end of June has come, and Fortuitous is still mum on the details about how it’ll raise the money to finish building the stadium.

“We’re targeting end of June,” Brett Johnson said in an interview at the offices of Fortuitous Partners in Los Angeles.

PAWTUCKET — In May, the founder of the company trying to build a soccer stadium in Pawtucket said he was confident he’d fix the stadium’s funding woes, and had an expectation for when it would happen.

“The team is currently finalizing the details of the remaining capital,” Fortuitous spokesman Mike Raia said. “We’ll have an announcement soon with more information and we’re looking forward to working with our public sector partners to complete this transformative project.”

The missed deadline, a self-imposed one at that, represents yet another setback in a project that has faced more than its fair share of them. Those include drastic cost inflation, additional public money for the stadium, and a continued struggle on the private developer’s side to finish raising funds.

Indeed, rather than news about a resolution to the funding gap in late June, these warm and humid summer days have brought a slowdown of work at the stadium site. Construction work started there a few months ago, funded by private dollars in this private-public project, but those private dollars have started to run out. Fortuitous has said it would “demobilize” some aspects of construction, while other aspects would continue.

The scene lately has been more the former than the latter. On Thursday afternoon, one man in a hard hat and reflective orange and yellow safety gear was doing something there, although it was hard to tell exactly what from a vantage point atop a guardrail to see over a fence on Taft Street. A forklift drove by. A dump truck left. A truck belonging to a concrete company was there. But that was about it. Certainly not the sort of buzz of activity that would be required to put up a roughly 10,000 seat stadium for a men’s professional soccer team.

On Friday afternoon at around 3:30, there was even less: No workers were on site, unless someone was hiding among the concrete foundations or in a trailer. Some visitors from out of town pulled over to look at it. They’d heard a soccer stadium was being built there. They didn’t seem convinced they were in the right place.

“Are you sure?” one of them asked a fellow visitor to the site.

That confusion is understandable. The site is starting to take on the generally rectangular shape of a soccer pitch, but none of the bright and shiny amenities promised in the illustration of the finished product. The promised housing and other development in the broader project has fallen almost entirely out of the public conversation, except from the critics who continue to say Tidewater Landing was a terrible deal all along and that Johnson was the wrong man for the job.

The stadium is supposed to host Rhode Island FC, Johnson’s team in the USL Championship. The USL Championship is the second tier of American men’s soccer.

It will still have an inaugural season in Rhode Island in 2024, the team says, but at Bryant University’s Beirne Stadium in Smithfield, not at Tidewater in Pawtucket, the team says.

The latest cost estimate on the stadium is $124 million, tens of millions more than earlier estimates. The state of Rhode Island and city of Pawtucket are financing about $45 million of that. Much of the state’s funding would be through bonds paid back with tax revenue in a broad swath of Pawtucket.

On the private side, Johnson’s Fortuitous Partners was already supposed to have its own financing lined up late last year. That didn’t happen. Some investors fled and a major loan fell through amid rising inflation and bank collapses, Johnson said in May. Johnson said at the time that the gap in upfront investments was $10 million. But, he projected, by late June, everything should be ready to go, including the debt and bonds closing and the upfront private investments coming in.

Even a state official who calls herself optimistic about the project said recently that closing on the funding could still be months away. Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Elizabeth Tanner said on Monday that Fortuitous no longer had a gap in its fundraising. But closing, while ideally in the summer, might get pushed until September, she said. Construction would continue to be paused in the meantime, she said. The deal involves a complex web of equity and debt, and like closing on a mortgage, required legal reviews, Tanner said.

“We’re all working collaboratively on it,” Tanner said Monday.





Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.