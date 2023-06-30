What the Nation’s Report Card results mean for N.H.

“The system created with the aspiration of being the ‘great equalizer’ has, in fact, become the great divider,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut in a statement after the scores were released.

Average scores in reading went down 4 points, while mathematics scores went down by 9 points, compared to testing in the 2019 to 2020 school year. The long-term trend test, also known as NAEP, was given to 13-year-olds around the country in 2022 — and the results showed that scores have declined again.

CONCORD, N.H. — Last week, test results from the Nation’s Report Card showing were released, showing that students have lost ground in both math and reading scores.

“We know that schools are working hard to support students academically and foster necessary conditions for learning, which means that in order for us to recover and aim higher, this problem will not be solved in an educational silo,” he said.

Edelblut suggested that the solution to this problem is adding resources outside the classroom.

“While these results might paint a bleak picture, we must act with urgency and leverage the Nation’s Report Card to see where more resources outside of the classroom setting might be needed to accelerate learning and help students be prepared to pursue their educational, career and life goals,” he said

But other New Hampshire education experts said they believe declining test scores say more about how education is funded in New Hampshire and cautioned against using these results as a political football. Here are four other takeaways they highlighted from the latest test results.

Why do these results matter?

The assessment, administered by the National Center for Education Statistics, has tracked results going back to 1970. It was designed to monitor long-term educational trends in the country and provide a stable measurement over time, according to Scott Marion, president and executive director of the National Center for the Improvement in Educational Assessment based in Dover.

“I am a big fan of NAEP,” Marion said, who also sits on the governing board. “They’re not testing every year, they’re not testing every grade. If you care about monitoring education trends in aggregate, it’s a good test.”

He said the test is helpful especially as some states have changed testing every few years, making it too difficult to track long term trends.

What does this test show about education trends in New Hampshire?

This test gives information about national trends, but it doesn’t provide state specific information. Information specific to New Hampshire comes from what’s called the main NAEP, and results were last released in October.

“It just provides a national picture of where things are at,” Marion said. “The bottom line is still that kids really got whacked in this pandemic. We know that.”

The state-level results also showed that New Hampshire scores were declining, according to Christina Pretorius, the policy director for nonprofit education think tank Reaching Higher.

Around 2013, New Hampshire was on an upward trend, but then in 2014 scores started declining, Pretorius said. She said the state significantly changed its funding model around the same time, and one question she’s looking into is whether this could have had an impact.

“We’re seeing a troubling trend, both within New Hampshire and nationally,” Pretorius said. She said these scores should be used as one tool among many, not “a political football” and warned against using results to advance a political narrative.

Education funding

Both Pretorius and Marion agreed that when it comes to education outcomes, money matters.

“Research tells us over and over again that how much we resource you know how well we resource our schools has a direct impact on student outcomes,” Pretorius said. She added that since 2013 the percentage of students who are navigating poverty or on an IEP has increased.

She said that indicates that student need is increasing, but funding isn’t necessarily keeping pace.

The legislature this year approved nearly $170 million additional dollars in the state’s school funding formula, but Marion said that won’t help to fix a broken system that relies heavily on local property taxes.

“We have a funding problem in New Hampshire,” he said. “We are much too heavily focused on local property taxes for the system to ever be fair.”

He contrasted New Hampshire to Wyoming, where he said education is entirely state funded. Funding education equitably has led to NAEP scores for poorer students rising considerably, Marion said.

Growing gap between highest and lowest performers

An opportunity to increase scores for everyone comes from focusing on those who are scoring the lowest on the test, Marion said. This is an area he’s paying a lot of attention to, as the distance between the kids scoring in the top 90th percentile and those scoring in the bottom 10th percentile has grown increasingly wide.

He likened it to “the rich get richer, and the poor get poorer.”

“If you want to raise scores, raise the 10th percentile kids up to the 25th percentile,” he said. “We have so much low hanging fruit to pick that we have never address satisfactorily. That’s the first thing I would work on. Some of the kids at the lowest performing level are lacking fundamental skills.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.