Where to watch July 4th fireworks in N.H.

If you plan to catch any of the fireworks shows scheduled for this weekend across New Hampshire, be sure to keep an eye on the weather and watch for updates from organizers. There’s rain in the forecast.

Carolina Carracso and NYC Torunski, from Brattleboro, Vt., watch fireworks during the Hinsdale, N.H., Fourth of the July firework show on Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Stephen Baron, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said there’s about a 50 percent chance of rain through much of southern New Hampshire and the Seacoast, with slightly higher chances of rain farther north.

“The weekend is going to see scattered showers pretty much throughout the state,” he said.

Friday night is looking potentially foggy, then showers will hit some spots (and skip others) on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday nights, all as part of the same weather system, Baron said.

A couple pieces of good news: These showers aren’t expected to bring severe thunderstorms or torrential downpours, and the low-pressure system that’s been keeping much of the smoke from Canadian wildfires out of our area should continue to divert the smoke around us, Baron said. (New Hampshire officials issued a wildfire smoke advisory that the air quality headed into this weekend still could potentially reach unhealthy levels for sensitive individuals.)

Unwilling to let a few raindrops keep you from enjoying this Independence Day weekend? Here are some places where you may manage to spot fireworks after all:

In case you’re trying to plan around dusk, the sun will set at about 8:30 p.m. this weekend. Oh, and don’t forget that traffic could be wicked.

The Big Picture

The New Hampshire Department of Corrections announced the 121st Corrections Academy class graduated from the pre-service training on June 23, 2023. The eight-week academy for new officers includes a variety of training, including ethics, stress management, mental health, CPR, and constitutional law, plus physical fitness training, defensive tactics, and more. Following graduation, the recruit officers will attend two weeks of firearms training prior to returning to their facilities. Courtesy of NH DOC

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com.