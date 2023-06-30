Biden says he’s ‘not big on abortion,’ but Democrats trust he’ll still work to protect access

“I happen to be a practicing Catholic. I’m not big on abortion,” Biden said at a fund-raiser outside Washington, D.C., earlier this week. “But guess what? Roe v. Wade got it right. Roe v. Wade cut in a place where the vast majority of religions have reached agreement.”

A year after the Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion, Biden sounded a discordant note from the party, which has made clear — as has the president — that abortion rights will be front and center going into 2024.

WASHINGTON — President Biden has long had personal hesitations around the issue of abortion, but remarks this week in which he reiterated his moral opposition highlighted just how out of sync he can be with the Democratic Party on the issue heading into the presidential election.

“Historically, the first three months or thereabouts, in all major religions, was: That’s between a woman and her doctor,” Biden continued. “The next three months is between — I mean, just a woman and her family. Next three months is between a woman and her doctor. The last three months have to be negotiated, because you can’t — unless you are in a position where your physical health is at stake — you can’t do it.”

Polling and ballot tests have demonstrated repeatedly that there is widespread support among the electorate for abortion access. Even as the Democratic Party has embraced the issue as a strong point, Biden’s personal views can make for an awkward contrast with his campaign and administration priorities. But the response from much of the national Democratic establishment to the “I’m not big on abortion” comment was to stay mum or reiterate support for the president, signaling a trust that Biden can set aside his personal views to stand with them on the issue.

“The Biden-Harris administration is the most pro-choice administration in American history,” Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, who attended the fund-raiser where Biden made those remarks, said in a statement. “With so much at stake when it comes to reproductive rights, we need a staunch ally and champion in the White House — Joe Biden is that ally.”

The deference to Biden on his personal views stands in contrast to the criticism his administration received from abortion rights advocates following its delayed response in the initial aftermath of the court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. That delay refreshed long-held anxiety that Biden was not up to the challenge of defending abortion at the most perilous time in recent history.

Democrats rode the wave of popularity for access to abortion through the midterms, offsetting what were expected to be major losses. In the year since Dobbs, access to abortion has crumbled in many states, leaving people in large sections of the country unable to access care. The political climate has left providers and abortion-access activists desperate for solutions.

Nebraska state Senator Jen Day, who attended White House meetings on abortion access for state legislators earlier this month, expressed frustration that Biden would make such comments, and disappointment he brought religion into it.

“The ultimate goal for the Democratic Party is for Biden to win the presidency in 2024, because we know the alternative is certainly much worse,” Day said. “Do I wish we could be more critical of elected officials when they make statements like that? Yes I do. Do I wish that we had a president who was stronger on abortion rights? Yes. But I also understand, though, the politics of the situation. Unfortunately that’s just how it is.”

Nationally, Democrats and major reproductive rights groups were steadfast in their support.

“The record of the Biden-Harris administration speaks for itself. Amid unprecedented attacks on abortion rights and access, President Biden has championed reproductive freedom,” said Ryan Stitzlein, vice president of political and government relations at NARAL Pro-Choice America, in a statement in response to Biden’s comments.

NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood, and Emily’s List all endorsed Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for reelection last week. Planned Parenthood and Emily’s List did not respond to requests for comment on Biden’s remarks.

Olivia Dalton, White House deputy press secretary, told reporters that Biden has been “quite clear and consistent over the course of his career.”

“He’s been consistent in — in saying he’s going to continue the fight to codify Roe into law and to make sure that women continue to have the fundamental access to reproductive rights that — that they need and that a vast majority of Americans agree should continue to exist,” she said.

Biden has said the best way to address the issue is for Congress to codify the protections of Roe v. Wade in a national law, but has stopped short of declaring a public health emergency, which could open other avenues of action for the federal government, and which Biden at one point publicly said the White House was considering.

Still, in the year since Dobbs, the administration has taken other action. For example, ahead of the anniversary of the decision, the administration introduced a third executive order on the issue, this one aimed at increasing access to contraception. It was largely intended to communicate that this is a priority for his administration.

To be sure, Biden’s personal opposition to abortion and public support for abortion access are not new. In his 2007 book “Promises to Keep,” Biden acknowledged his “middle-of-the-road” position had earned “the distrust of some women’s groups and the outright enmity of the Right to Life groups.”

“When you look at the arc, I think the challenge is that a lot of politicians often do not, can’t, separate their personal from their policy decisions,” said Ashley Allison, a Democratic strategist who worked on the 2020 Biden campaign. “And he is able to do that, and he has been extremely definitive in this moment.”

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @LissandraVilla.