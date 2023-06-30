Desantis finds friendly crowd at Moms for Liberty conference, but Trump’s influence runs deep

“I want to congratulate you for that, because that is a sign that we are winning,” he told the second annual conference for Moms for Liberty, the two-and-a-half-year-old group that has turned its battlecry for “parental rights” into a juggernaut that will draw no fewer than five Republican presidential candidates to a downtown hotel here over the course of the holiday weekend.

But, the way Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told it, they should be proud they were “under attack by the left.”

PHILADELPHIA — The protestors outside accused them of “bigotry” and “facism.” The Southern Poverty Law Center called them an “extremist group.”

“If we do it right,” DeSantis added, “2024 is going to be the year when the parents across this country finally fight back.”

Since their founding in January 2021, Moms for Liberty, a Florida-born organization that does not have to disclose its donors, has upended local politics by endorsing conservative candidates for school boards and generating headlines for its aggressive rhetoric and tactics at public meetings as its members push against mask mandates, “critical race theory” and the “indoctrination” of schoolchildren.

But now they are training their focus on national politics, too, and the presence of so many presidential candidates this weekend — sprinkled between training sessions for the activists who poured in from around the country — is a testament both to the group’s growing political power and the salience of hot-button education issues in 2024.

And while DeSantis, who has made restricting teaching material in K-12 schools and taking greater control over higher education a signature of his governorship, is a natural ally of the group, the conference showed how former President Trump is quickly moving to make up ground on the issue as he seeks to claim the nomination for himself next year.

“You,” said co-founder Tiffany Justice, surveying the packed ballroom of members eating fruit salad and drinking orange juice from wineglasses, “have made parental rights and education a priority in America.”

The four day conference, which began on Thursday evening at the Museum of the American Revolution and lasts until Sunday, will feature strategy sessions on topics like “Comprehensive Sex Education: Sex Ed or Sexualization?” There are also sessions on messaging strategies, dark money and “Holding the Line: How to win in the minority.”

In addition to DeSantis and Trump, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy were also scheduled to address the conference. Former Gov. Nikki Haley of South Carolina, another Republican presidential candidate and the only one who is a mom herself, addressed the crowd early Friday afternoon.

“There is nothing I love more than being in a room with a group of girlfriends,” Haley said, before a speech that decried critical race theory and transgender girls playing sports, a message that played well in the room.

“How are we supposed to get our girls comfortable with biological boys in the locker room?” she asked.

The group was formed by Tina Descovich, a Florida parent and marketing professional who had just lost a school board race in Brevard County, Fla., and Justice, another former school board member from a neighboring county. Bridget Ziegler, then of the Sarasota County school board, was another founder.

The women had tapped into a current of frustration over mask and vaccine requirements, school lockdowns and other COVID-19 mitigation strategies, as well as parents’ distrust of the way the reckoning over American racism after the murder of George Floyd might shape children’s education. Their numbers multiplied, and they now say they have 285 chapters in 44 states and claim more than 100,000 members.

The group presents itself as a grassroots success, but the organization has deep ties to Republican and conservative groups. Ziegler, who is no longer part of the organization’s leadership but was slated to speak at the conference, is married to Christian Ziegler, who is the chair of the Florida GOP.

And they have drawn sponsorship from conservative groups like the Heritage Foundation and the Leadership Institute, which also offered training to the group. The group’s public relations firm, Cavalry, is run by Republican operatives with close ties to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“This is no grassroots operation,” said Maurice Cunningham, an associate professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts Boston who has tracked the group. Still, he said, the group has had “quite a rise.”

“I don’t think anybody has driven this culture war message like Moms for Liberty, I should probably call it an anti-equality message,” Cunningham said.

The group also has close ties to DeSantis, whom leadership presented with a “liberty sword” during last year’s conference in Tampa. They have been deeply supportive of his “parents’ bill of rights” and so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which limits instruction about LGBTQ issues in schools. On Friday, as he kicked off the conference with the first big speech of the day, members of the group’s leadership heaped him with praise from the stage, with national engagement director Tia Bess hailing him for “putting the power back in the hands of parents” while Justice asked him softball questions about campaigning with three children and how he would protect “fundamental rights.”

“What we’ve shown in Florida is that we leave no meat on the bone,” DeSantis said. “In Florida, we overdelivered on our promises.”

Yet despite how large DeSantis loomed, there were clear signs of support for Trump throughout the venue. The former president had his own booth in the exhibition hall, and next to it, a seller of t-shirts and hats had tacked up a handwritten sign that said “Trump merchandise” with an arrow pointing around the corner. There, people could buy mugs that said “Moms for Trump” and a sparkly “Trump bling pin” for $15.

One woman holding an “ultra MAGA” tote bag excitedly bought a t-shirt with the slogan, “Democrats haven’t been this mad at Republicans since we freed their slaves.”

Raeann Hofkin, 55, a 12-year veteran of her school board in Montgomery County, Pa., had kind words for DeSantis — “I actually like everything he had to say” — but said she was still more interested in Trump’s speech later in the day.

“I’m a Trumper,” she said, with a shrug.

Tracy Knudsen, the vice chair of the Moms for Liberty chapter in Gillespie County, Tex., said she had never been involved in politics before the COVID pandemic began in 2020. She said she had seen “evil being exposed” that year and learned that her public schools carried books like Gender Queer, a graphic novel that she finds objectionable.

“Most Americans are sleeping, just taking for granted that we live in a free United States,” Knudson said.

Knudsen, like Hofkin, offered restrained praise for DeSantis, but said she was planning to support Trump in the primary next year.

“Absolutely Trump — 100 percent,” she said. “He puts his money where his mouth is.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com.