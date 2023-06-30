Governor Maura Healey slams court ruling on designer who objects to creating wedding website for gay couples

“The courts have long recognized that laws safeguarding customers from discrimination don’t infringe on the right to free speech,” Healey said. “Freedom isn’t using the First Amendment as license to shut your doors on LGBTQ+ customers. Freedom is the ability to live and love openly without fear. Massachusetts will always stand for freedom and equality because it wasn’t about a cake then, and it’s not about a website now.”

“This decision is deeply disappointing and yet another example of the Supreme Court’s callous disregard for the wellbeing of the very communities that need protecting,” said Healey in a statement.

Governor Maura Healey, the state’s first openly gay governor, on Friday blasted a US Supreme Court ruling that a Christian graphic artist who wants to design wedding websites can refuse to work with same-sex couples, calling the ruling “deeply disappointing” and vowing that Massachusetts “will always stand for freedom and equality.”

Healey was referring to a prior Supreme Court case five years ago involving a Christian baker who objected to designing a cake for a same-sex wedding. The court in that matter issued a limited ruling in favor of the baker saying there’d been impermissible hostility toward his religious views.

In Friday’s decision, the court ruled 6-3 for designer Lorie Smith despite a Colorado law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics. Smith had argued that the law violates her free speech rights.

Smith’s opponents warned that a win for her would allow a range of businesses to discriminate, refusing to serve Black, Jewish or Muslim customers, interracial or interfaith couples, or immigrants.

Also Friday, Healey tweeted that Massachusetts is setting up a website for LGBTQ businesses and for businesses owned by people with disabilities, people of color, veterans, and women.

“We’re launching a new tool where state agencies, cities, towns, prime bidders and contractors can find LGBT-owned businesses and businesses owned by people with disabilities, as well as businesses owned by people of color, women, and veterans,” Healey tweeted. “Visit http://mass.gov/SDODashboard.”

Healey said the state will look to spend at least $18 million on at LGBTQ-owned businesses during fiscal year 2024, as well as $18 million at businesses owned by people with disabilities.

“Then, we’ll look at the numbers and set new benchmarks for Fiscal Year 2025,” Healey tweeted.

She said diverse and small business are “the soul” of Massachusetts’ communities.

“They’re the backbone of our economy,” Healey tweeted. “And we want to do business with them. Today, we’re setting new benchmarks for state spending at businesses owned by LGBT people and people with disabilities.”

The governor also took another swipe via Twitter at the Friday Supreme Court website ruling.

“Freedom isn’t using the First Amendment as a license to slam the door on LGBTQ+ customers,” Healey tweeted. “Freedom is the ability to live and love openly without fearing discrimination. “We’ll always stand up for freedom and equality because it’s never been about a cake or a website.”

Healey’s appeal to LGBTQ-owned businesses comes as billboards featuring such couples and the words “Massachusetts For Us All” are popping up all across Florida and Texas. The signs are a part of a new campaign “promoting Massachusetts as a welcoming and safe place for all,” state officials said recently.

Florida and Texas are among states that have introduced a wave of anti-LGBTQ laws recently in the midst of what the LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign calls a state of emergency for the community.

Smith, who owns a Colorado design business called 303 Creative, does not currently create wedding websites. She has said that she wants to but that her Christian faith would prevent her from creating websites celebrating same-sex marriages. And that’s where she runs into conflict with state law.

Colorado has a law forbidding businesses open to the public from discriminating against customers. Colorado said that if Smith offers wedding websites to the public, she must provide them to all customers, regardless of sexual orientation. Businesses that violate the law can be fined, among other things. Smith argued that applying the law to her violates her First Amendment rights.

“The First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and complex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the court’s six conservative justices.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, a Democrat, also criticized the court’s majority opinion in a separate statement Friday.

“In the wake of today’s Supreme Court decision, I want to emphasize that our LGBTQ+ Americans deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and protected from discrimination,” Campbell said. “That is exactly what we will do in this Commonwealth, and my office will lead the way.”

Campbell said little “if any, of our work is affected by today’s decision because our anti-discrimination laws remain strong and in effect. We will continue our mission to protect vulnerable communities, including our LGBTQ+ community, and make Massachusetts a place where everyone feels safe being their true, authentic selves.”

Her words were echoed by US Congressman Jim McGovern, a Worcester Democrat who said the high court ruling should serve as a “call to action” to fight for equality.

“This is a license to discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans, plain and simple,” McGovern tweeted. “Let this disgusting and misguided decision—on the last day of Pride Month, no less—be a call to action for all of us to fight even harder for equality.”

