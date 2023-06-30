Maine becomes first state to decriminalize selling sex

A former prosecutor and attorney general, Mills vetoed a similar measure in 2021 but approved the bill this year after a conversation with the famed author and feminist Gloria Steinem.

Governor Janet Mills signed a bill into law Monday that will eliminate penalties for those who sell sex while leaving in place laws against the purchase of it.

The state of Maine is embarking on a controversial experiment by partially decriminalizing prostitution in an attempt to eliminate exploitation of sex workers — adopting a model advocates say is a first in the country.

The approach, versions of which have been adopted in Canada and several European countries, is championed by many feminists who see it as the best way to stamp out demand for paid sex while protecting those who sell it, either because of economic need or because they are victims of trafficking. Among its opponents are conservatives who say it could impede efforts to help trafficking victims; also opposed to the partial decriminalization are those who advocate the full decriminalization of consensual sex work.

Cities and states nationally have been reevaluating how commercial sex should be treated under the law. Last year, California followed New York state in repealing a ban on loitering with the intent to sell sex.

In 2021, then-Manhattan district attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced that his office no would longer prosecute other prostitution and unlicensed massage cases but would continue to pursue buyers and traffickers, joining Baltimore and Philadelphia.

But the exchange of sex for money remains illegal for sellers and buyers in the rest of the country, except Nevada, where some rural counties allow the operation of licensed brothels, according to the organization Decriminalize Sex Work, which seeks to change laws nationally.

“The point of this whole thing is to decrease the demand for commercial sex,” said Maine state Representative Lois Reckitt, who sponsored the bill, adding that she wanted to do something to help women in the “revolving door” to get out of the sex industry.

Reckitt said police traditionally have used the women they arrested for prostitution to get to the people trafficking them. “Now they’re going to have to arrest the johns and lean on them to find out where the trafficking is coming from,” she said.

Reckitt, who will retire from the state legislature next year as she reaches her term limit, also sponsored the 2021 measure and said she was “surprised” by Mills’s recent change of heart.

Reckitt said Mills had previously voiced concerns that the bill could lead to an increase in violence and sex trafficking but apparently had been persuaded otherwise. Reckitt added that she thought Mills’s conversation with Steinem played a role.

A spokeswoman for Steinem confirmed she and Mills spoke about the legislation but deferred to the governor to provide details of the conversation.

A spokesman for Mills did not respond to requests for comment.

Tricia Grant, 44, who said she was trafficked into the Maine sex industry at 15 and now works with an anti-trafficking nonprofit organization called Just Love Worldwide, praised the new measure as a way to “stop law enforcement from continuing to arrest and put charges on the people being victimized.” Many who sell sex do so because of force or life circumstances, then struggle to obtain housing or loans because of their criminal records, she said.

“It’s a starting point for the big changes that are going to continue to occur, not only in Maine, but also in our country,’”’ she said.

Another bill to seal the criminal records of women who have been convicted of prostitution is moving through the legislature. Both chambers of Maine’s legislature are controlled by Democrats. Opposition in the state House to the bill, which also upgrades the commercial sexual exploitation of children from a misdemeanor to a felony, came largely from Republicans.