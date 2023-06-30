In striking down student loan cancellation, court also erases signature Warren-Pressley achievement

“Student Debt Cancellation Tour With Elizabeth & Ayanna” read the concert tour-style sign, with the words wrapping around a logo of a retro-style van.

WASHINGTON — On a cloudy and damp October day last year, a bright blue sign beckoned visitors into the library at Massasoit Community College in Brockton.

Massachusetts Democrats Senator Elizabeth Warren and Boston Representative Ayanna Pressley were on the second stop of a four-city tour across the state to encourage the public to sign up for President Biden’s recently announced student debt forgiveness plan — and to tout their own role getting the program into reality.

“We pushed, pushed, and when we thought we pushed until you couldn’t push anymore, we actually pushed some more,” Warren told attendees. “And President Biden said, ‘That’s it, we’re going to cancel student loan debt up to $20,000 for 43 million people.’”

But on Friday the Supreme Court had its own say — striking down the plan in its entirety. In 6-3 decision, the court ruled the Biden administration lacked the authority to cancel the loans, blocking the effort from taking effect.

The news comes as payments on student loans are scheduled to resume from their pandemic-era freeze in October as part of the debt ceiling deal, another blow to student borrowers who just last fall were hopeful at least some permanent relief was on the horizon. Biden’s plan would have canceled up to $10,000 for borrowers making less than $125,000 per year and canceled up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

It amounts to a major loss for Warren and Pressley on their signature policy, with an uncertain future for any attempts to revive it amid a changed political environment ahead of the 2024 presidential election. In a statement, President Biden pledged to keep fighting, but said details would come in remarks later in the day.

Biden had justified the plan to cancel a portion of student debt using the declared COVID emergency and a 2003 bill about emergency powers, the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act. Warren has long argued there is a separate ability to cancel debt under the Higher Education Act, and in a statement urged the White House to plow ahead with other tactics.

In an interview, Pressley said the White House should “immediately” cancel debt for the 26 million borrowers who had already applied under the program, 16 million of whom were approved.

Incensed by the ruling, Pressley unloaded on the court and described senior citizens who “cried in my arms, ‘Congresswoman Pressley, I’m going to die still owing this debt, and at this point I owe more than I took out,’” saying her concern Friday was for borrowers. But she pledged that the court would not have the final word.

“So far as the movement, of course it is discouraging and even demoralizing, but this is the work of movement building and justice seeking,” Pressley said. “It’s a setback, but in my faith tradition, a setback can be a setup for a comeback, that’s what we say.”

Though not alone in the effort, Warren and Pressley have long made student loan relief central to their respective political platforms. Warren even made cancellation of debt a key promise of her own unsuccessful presidential bid in 2020. Once Biden won, they continued to pressure his White House to make good on his campaign promise to cancel $10,000 in debt — though both Warren and Pressley had previously advocated for higher amounts. Warren, a former law professor, spent considerable effort articulating the legal authority for such a move. They also urged the pause in payments during the pandemic, and unsuccessfully sought to extend the freeze in the debt limit deal.

Along the way, they recruited powerful allies in the pressure campaign including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Congressional Black Caucus. Warren also helped a key ally, Richard Cordray, get a job overseeing student aid at the Education Department, and collected legal expert analysis supporting her proposals.

“(Warren) has been trying to champion it from the ‘why can he’ standpoint, as well as the ‘why should he’ standpoint, really from even arguably before (Biden) even got elected,” said Betsy Mayotte, president of The Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a group that helps student borrowers navigate loans and advocates for public policy.

“And when he didn’t come out with his plan right away, she along with Pressley started putting a lot of pressure on the administration like, ‘You said you’re going to do it, we’re waiting,’” Mayotte continued.

The public reception to the Biden’s student loan plan has been mixed. Warren, Pressley, and other supporters have argued for the cancellation as a matter of fairness and equity for less-advantaged students.

“I think it is an outrage that tens of millions of people in this country are struggling with student debt, can’t afford to get married, can’t afford to buy a home, and for the ‘crime’ of getting an education, that’s absurd,” Vermont independent Senator Bernie Sanders said in a brief Capitol Hill interview last week. “So it has to be dealt with.”

Republicans, more consistently favored among voters without college degrees, have ripped the plan as a giveaway to “elites” at the expense of taxpayers.

Polling has shown the ambivalence, with neither view claiming a clear majority of voters. The plan is overwhelmingly supported by those with student loans.

Notwithstanding the Supreme Court’s decision, Warren and Pressley’s cause have notched some other wins that will remain. Those include an expansion of the program that forgives loans for careers in public service, and one-time relief adjustments have helped borrowers in specific circumstances make considerable headway on or entirely repay their loans.

But the cancellation announcement was a signature and symbolic achievement, one that advocates aren’t sure will be able to be replicated.

“Logically, one would think that the president would have used what he felt was his strongest argument in the first place, so I’m not hopeful ... that he will try to take another bite at that apple,” said Mayotte.

Warren, who is running for reelection without a serious challenger, pledged to fight on. Indeed, the senator quickly seized on the bad news and blasted out a fund-raising appeal to her supporters two hours after the decision came down.

“This fight is not over,” Warren wrote to her supporters. “President Biden has more tools to cancel student debt — and he must use them.”





