I love Bud Light. You got a problem with that?

I recalled that sort of crazy love for cheap, mediocre beer as I read about the various but universally alarming sales numbers for Bud Light . Monthly sales off nearly 30 percent from a year ago. A report that the cost of a Bud Light had fallen below that of a bottle of water (hey, no wisecrack, that’s a legitimate market correction given that they are close to the same thing.) Finally, maybe $20 billion in losses since the boycott over Anheuser-Busch’s ad campaign involving a transgender influencer.

What to make of it? Well, calories did not, in the end, seem to be a concern. Habit seemed to be key. But it was something more like love at the heart of it.

The bar was on East Johnson Street in Madison, Wis. I was an undergrad. The guy at the other end of the bar was in the advanced studies program in the mass consumption of Miller Lite. Nightly he sat and quietly, doggedly drank a case of the stuff. Never belched, never adjourned to the men’s room, never inhaled one more or one fewer than 24 cans.

It all prompted one market analyst to offer this: “Continued weakness begs the question of whether Anheuser-Busch and/or its distributors will have to make structural changes to reduce their cost basis if trends don’t improve over the next few months.”

I’m not quite sure what all that means, other than the analyst might have had a few Bud Lights in him when he said it. But “structural changes” sounds ominously like I might be facing a world without Bud Light.

This would be bad. Really bad. So bad 24 Bud Lights might not ease my pain. You see, I love Bud Light. Let me count the ways:

▪ I love its spectacularly defiant ordinariness.

▪ I love that it tastes the same ice cold on tap or out of a warm can found in your gym bag in the trunk of your car.

▪ I love it because it’s not an extra hoppy craft microbrewed IPA with hints of licorice.

▪ I love it despite the fact it’s owned by a Belgian multinational (frankly, I did not know of its bougie parentage until I looked it up for this column).

▪ I love it because I can order it overseas without having to learn French or Russian or any of scores of other languages.

▪ I love it so much that I was late to go see my premature twin girls in the neonatal intensive care unit because I was drinking Bud Light in an off-track betting parlor down the block.

▪ I love it because it makes you pee so often you can kid yourself that, at 63, your prostate’s not really a problem.

▪ I love it because its cans are colored blue, and that’s my favorite color. What, you got a problem with that?

▪ I love it cause I can go get a six-pack at the bodega without having to hit an ATM first.

▪ I love it because there’s so little alcohol in it I can comfortably go back to work after a few, confident of not being sniffed out.

▪ I love it because I’m nothing if not a loyal son, and my dad was a lifelong crap beer drinker. Schlitz. Piels. Rheingold. Schaefer (the one beer to have when you’re having more than one — think hard about that one).

The controversy surrounding Bud Light is many things: truly sad; a little hard to believe; revealing in a deeply dispiriting way; and perhaps lasting.

Please, no. God, no. America, come to your senses. Actually, come to the bar. I’ll meet you in Madison. We’ll have a Bud Light. Or three. Or 24.

Joe Sexton is the author of the recently published “The Lost Sons of Omaha.”