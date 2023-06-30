Is the ‘doom loop’ coming for Boston?

In fact, this “doom loop” dynamic is perpetuated by a conservative principle as ancient as Abe Lincoln’s top hat: Market capitalism wins at all costs.

In Janelle Nanos’s front-page story about the “doom loop” of downtown vacancies in San Francisco ( “How to avoid a ‘doom loop,’ ” Page A1, June 25), the author notes that some conservatives, “with a sense of schadenfreude,” are reveling in what they perceive as a liberal city getting its comeuppance: “progressive cities crumbling thanks to the failings of their leftist policies.”

If Boston is to fall into a “doom loop” trajectory similar to San Francisco’s — and to a degree it already has, as Nanos’s story highlights — it will do so because of its government’s failure to protect businesses and entrepreneurs from the ravages of the predatory commercial real estate industry.

Much as Boston’s leaders have allowed residential property owners to displace untold thousands with abhorrent rental rates, they have likewise enabled big real estate to price out companies that might otherwise contribute to the city in ways other than stuffing its commercial real estate tax coffers.

It might indeed be comeuppance for Boston if the “doom loop” arrives, but it won’t be because of liberal policies downtown.

Jared Pendak

Bradford, Vt.





City won’t be stirred back to life amid giant office buildings

The fear of downtown “doom loops” is quite a turn from the celebration of city life during the prior decade or two by ardent urban pundits, suburbia’s critics, and city officials. But a diminution of downtowns into central business districts is a trend far older than the COVID-19 pandemic or the work-at-home phenomenon. Real estate moguls and city officials have long invested in erecting giant edifices called office buildings, both certain that these yield the highest return on downtown land in rents, sales, and tax revenues.

Why would anyone want to shop, dine, relax, meet a friend, attend a concert, see a movie, go to school, take a stroll with a sweetheart, choose to hang out — or live — in something called a central business district? Or return to work in such an environment? These have long been losing appeal for those wishing to pursue life, and business, in more convivial settings.

Instead of pining for the revival of the central business district, we should turn our attention to reviving all those qualities that once made downtown the place where life happened in its various complexities.

Recommitment to that broader idea of a livable downtown will dispel the doom.

Alex Krieger

Anne Mackin

Jamaica Plain

Krieger is a professor emeritus of urban design at Harvard University and Mackin is the author of the book “Americans and Their Land.”





Detroit gets a bad rap, but just behold its turnaround

My father taught me that good credit and a good reputation are the keys to success in life. I’ve learned that a good reputation is fragile indeed, but a bad reputation has staying power. I’ve learned these dictums primarily from my career in police service with the Los Angeles and Detroit police departments. The violent arrest of Rodney King occurred in 1991, yet I am still asked about it regularly by police officers and non-police officers. (I knew people who were involved in the case.)

After retiring from the LAPD, I returned to my hometown of Detroit about 15 years ago. Yes, the beleaguered Detroit, the rust-belt Detroit, the “ruin porn” Detroit, the bankrupt Detroit. Detroit is the very example of the staying power of bad reputations.

Janelle Nanos cites Detroit in her article about urban “doom loops” when she writes that cities “don’t always bounce back, after all. Just look at Detroit.”

If you haven’t been to Detroit recently — say, six months or 10 years — you’d probably be shocked by the huge turnaround. New condos, hotels, stadiums, and more are the rule. In fact, the latest housing report shows that the values of one inner city neighborhood, the North End/Milwaukee Junction area, have gone up more than 3,300 percent in nine years. Young professionals are taking advantage of relatively affordable housing and restoring homes and neighborhoods.

San Francisco’s reputation is in the pits right now. That reputation may be exceedingly hard to break. As Nanos wrote, Boston should pay close attention to what has dragged San Francisco down. Because it could happen in Boston too.

Thomas E. Page

Detroit