Discovery of elusive butterfly is a gift of hope for all of us

After 21 years of going into tangled black spruce bogs in search of the bog elfin, finding it was confirmation of what Bryan Pfeiffer believed to be true: the tenacity of a tiny drab brown butterfly to survive (“A fluttering, finally fruitful pursuit,” Page A1, June 27).

The male bog elfin is brown on top and displays more orange spots than the female. Underneath, the butterfly sports an obscure pattern with a frosting of gray along the outer margin — a distinction that many of us fighting climate change can relate to. The Xerces Society reports that the bog elfin “probably occurs at fewer than 50 sites.” Massachusetts is the only state with the bog elfin on its endangered species list.