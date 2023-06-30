A sudden change in the weather(man)

In his 18 years as a TV meteorologist, Chris Gloninger has gotten his share of guff from viewers when nature’s capriciousness occasionally got the better of his daily forecasts. But when the harmless complaints that were part of his job were overshadowed by harassment and threats, he quit.”

I am bidding farewell to TV to embark on a new journey dedicated to helping solve the climate crisis,” Gloninger tweeted last week. Since 2021 he’s been chief meteorologist for KCCI, a CBS affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa. “After a death threat stemming from my climate coverage last year and resulting PTSD, in addition to family health issues, I’ve decided to begin this journey *now*.”

Advertisement

You read that right. Gloninger received violent messages accusing him of promoting “a Biden hoax” and “liberal conspiracy theory” because he often informed his viewers about how weather extremes — like 100-year floods and droughts becoming near-annual events — were being exacerbated by the global climate crisis.

When tracked down by police last year, Danny H. Hancock, 63, of Lenox, Iowa, admitted to sending multiple disturbing e-mails to Gloninger. He pleaded guilty to third-degree harassment and was fined $150.

Add meteorologists to the list of people including educators, scientists, health care workers, librarians, and store employees being targeted by right-wing campaigns and extremists for daring to do their jobs. Climate change is a fact. A recent national study by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication revealed that 74 percent of Americans believe global warming is real. So, too, are its everyday consequences.

globe staff

Allstate and State Farm, two of the nation’s biggest insurers, have stopped selling new home, condo, and commercial insurance policies in California because the state has been inundated with natural disasters. In several states where air quality is again plummeting due to drifting smoke from the worst wildfires in Canada’s history, residents are being encouraged to wear N95 masks outside. After nearly two weeks of dangerously high temperatures in Texas, part of an Houston interstate on-ramp buckled in the heat.

Advertisement

That is not a hoax or a “liberal conspiracy theory.”

This is a nation where conservatives have politicized everything from French fries — remember “Freedom fries”? — to light bulbs to the attire of anthropomorphized M&Ms. It can seem ridiculous, even funny. But there’s a nasty undertow that’s part of a wider pattern of attacks on expertise and knowledge. Of course, death threats against individuals are always scary. But what far-right extremists ultimately want is the cowed silence of those they oppose and the death of truth and public trust in proven facts.

Fortunately Gloninger, who previously worked for NBC10 Boston, isn’t abandoning his fight to raise awareness of climate change. He’s returning to Massachusetts to join the Woods Hole Group, an environmental consulting organization. “I’m not giving up,” he told NPR. “I’m just switching roles to do even more of it.”

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.