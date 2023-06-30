The Supreme Court’s dangerous free speech view threatens LGBTQ protections

Web designer Lorie Smith wanted to expand her business to design wedding websites but not for all couples. She wanted to exclude marriages she believes, based on her own religious reasons, are “false”: same-sex marriages.

And the way we got here is also extraordinary: through a pre-enforcement legal challenge to a Colorado law over a business venture that hadn’t even started yet.

The word unprecedented is overused these days. But there is no other way to describe the Supreme Court ruling Friday that blew a huge loophole in nondiscrimination laws in Massachusetts and elsewhere that were enacted to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans as well as those in other marginalized groups.

What she wanted to do would clearly run afoul of Colorado law, which, like public accommodation nondiscrimination laws in at least half of states including the Bay State, provide that goods and services cannot be denied customers on the basis of their race, gender, sexual orientation, or other protected category.

So with the aid of Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal group also involved in the challenge to Roe v. Wade and other religious freedom cases before the court, she claimed the law violated her First Amendment free speech rights by forcing her to engage in a message contrary to her belief.

Never mind that personal websites for betrothed couples, which usually feature details about their love story and logistical information about the wedding ceremony, are rarely (if ever) seen as the personal expression of the website creator as opposed to that of the people getting married. And never mind the fact that the First Amendment has never been used as a tool by which commercial businesses can not only discriminate against customers but also openly announce their intention to do so. Smith claimed that she was happy to serve gay and lesbian customers — just not to sell services for same-sex weddings, a sleight of hand the court should have seen right through.

But Friday marked a new day, and a dangerous one. In a 6-3 ruling, the court’s conservative majority created a free-speech carve-out to antidiscrimination laws. Free speech is an important constitutional right that deserves robust protection. But without a limiting principle — and no sufficient one can be found in the court’s opinion — it can open the door for any commercial business owner with bigoted, if sincerely held, beliefs to tell customers: We don’t serve your kind here.

In her dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor puts the gravity of the ruling in crystal clear terms: “the Court, for the first time in its history, grants a business open to the public a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class.”

In the past, she noted, the Supreme Court stood in the way of efforts to use the First Amendment to run roughshod over civil rights protections. Not this week.

In an opinion authored by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the court’s majority gave those seeking to push back the clock a powerful tool, turning the First Amendment’s shield of protection into a discriminatory sword.

Gorsuch claimed that previous rulings, including the 1995 decision unanimously affirming the free speech right of the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council to exclude a group of gay marchers from marching under their banner at the St. Patrick’s Day parade, compelled this result.

“Here, Colorado seeks to put Ms. Smith to a similar choice: If she wishes to speak, she must either speak as the State demands or face sanctions for expressing her own beliefs,” Gorsuch wrote.

But a paid product or service offered by a business is not a parade organized by a civic group. Neither is it like taking the pledge of allegiance at a school, or membership in a group like the Boy Scouts — things the court have also found cannot be compelled under the First Amendment. What the litigants have done in this case is open an end-run around discrimination laws in a way that creates the slipperiest of slopes.

Can a chef claim he is expressing himself through his creative dishes in ways that prevent him from serving women? Can a photographer claim a free speech right to refuse to capture Black people in her images? Can a dance instruction studio put out a sign that says, “our dancing celebrates America, so no foreigners need enter”?

By coincidence of the court’s calendar but crushing just the same, the ruling came during Pride month. Rather than celebrating the strides that the LGBTQ liberation and equality movement have made since the tipping point of the Stonewall Uprising more than half a century ago, we ended Pride month with a dire warning of what the court’s ruling portends: using the First Amendment to threaten hard-fought civil rights protections.

Federal lawmakers, state officials, and members of the public should make no mistake: There is very little limit to the court’s notion that a publicly available commercial product, so long as it is creative and expressive enough, can be provided in a patently discriminatory way. And as efforts to marginalize, disparage, and deny fundamental rights to LGBTQ Americans have gained momentum in recent years, it is important to understand that this ruling serves only as fuel for that dangerous trend to continue.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.